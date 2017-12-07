First Annual Candlelight Healing Ceremony Held At Angel of Hope Statue

A Candlelight Healing Ceremony was held in Green River last night in memory of children who have passed away.

Those in attendance were encouraged to bring a white flower to place at the Angel of Hope Statue during the ceremony.

Loved ones said the names of children out loud as they lit their candles in remembrance of those who they have lost.

The ceremony was held at the Angel of Hope Statue in the Green River Cemetery. The statue was dedicated to the City of Green River on October 3, 2017 in remembrance of all the children who have passed away. The statue provides a place to grieve and to heal.

Approximately 25 people attended the ceremony.

The event will be held each year at 7 p.m. on December 6th.

About Angel of Hope Statues

The Angel of Hope Statue, or the Christmas Box Angel Statue, was first introduced to the world in the book “The Christmas Box” by Richard Paul Evans. In the book, a woman is found mourning at the base of an Angel monument. While the monument in the story did once exist, it is believed to have been destroyed. A new monument was commissioned in response to reports that grieving parent were looking for the angel. Now, there are more than 120 locations with Angel of Hope Statues.

