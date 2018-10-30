First Bank Donates To WWC Foundation

First Bank, a Division of Glacier Bank, in Rock Springs recently made a $50,000 donation to the Western Wyoming College Foundation. The First Bank Endowment, set-up to help low to moderate income students, is an appreciated addition to the Foundation.

Advertisement

Mark Dale, President of First Bank in Rock Springs added, “First Bank is proud to support students of all ages seeking higher education. We’re very pleased that this endowment has been set-up to aid students who may not otherwise be able to afford the costs of higher education. We constantly strive to seek positive ways to impact our community, and we’re especially excited about this partnership with WWCC.”

The WWC Foundation was established in 1968 to ensure the continuing growth, stability and future of the educational goals of Western Wyoming Community College. The Foundation was created to accept and acknowledge philanthropic contributions to the College from individuals, businesses and foundations. It is through these additional sources of income that Western Wyoming Community College can continue to provide an excellent level of education to the communities it serves.

Advertisement

For more information on WWC, visit www.westernwyoming.edu/about/foundation/. For those interested in donating to Western, please contact David Tate at dtate@westernwyoming.edu.