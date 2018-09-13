First High School Volleyball Rankings Released

The first WyoPreps.com High School Coach’s and Media Volleyball Poll was released today.

In the 4A rankings Casper Kelly Walsh is number one followed by Cheyenne Central, Star Valley, Cody and Thunder Basin. Neither Rock Springs or Green River received any votes in this week’s poll.

In the 3A volleyball poll, Lyman is in the top spot. Mountian View is number four and Pinedale number six.

Pine Bluffs in number one in the 2A poll with Cokeville number one in the 1A poll. No area teams received votes in either of those class rankings.

For a complete look at the all class polls go to WyoPreps.com.