First Lady Mead and University of Wyoming Literacy Research Center and Clinic Seek Nominations for Literacy Award

CHEYENNE WY – First Lady Carol Mead and the University of Wyoming Literacy Research Center and Clinic (LRCC) are seeking applications for the third annual Wyoming First Lady’s Leaders in Literacy Award, which will be presented in November at the Wyoming Business Alliance Forum in Cheyenne.

Advertisement

“This award started in 2016. I have been impressed by the number and quality of nominations around the state,” Mrs. Mead said. “The LRCC Outreach Advisory Board and faculty look forward to reviewing this year’s nominees and recognizing the difference they make for people in Wyoming.”

Each year, the LRCC Outreach Advisory Board selects a winner based on a nomination process. The winner receives $4000 and a plaque recognizing the honor. This year, the award will be presented in November in Cheyenne. Nominations will be accepted through October 1, 2018.

“The mission of the LRCC is statewide engagement in literacy,” said Dana Robertson, Executive Director of the LRCC. “One of the ways we can accomplish this goal is to promote and recognize the many wonderful opportunities and programs available across the state that support the literacy practices of our children and adults.”

Advertisement

More information about the award and the nomination process, including criteria and a link to the online submission form, can be found on the LRCC website. Past nominees are encouraged to apply.