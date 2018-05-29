First Martini Glass Painting Party for ARTini Set for June 6

Rock Springs, WY – The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) and Sweetwater County Concert Association are introducing a new event to Downtown Rock Springs – ARTini.

In order to prepare for the event, several martini glass painting parties will be hosted around Downtown Rock Springs this summer. The first painting party is set for Wednesday, June 6 at 6 pm at Coal Train Coffee Depot. Those wanting to attend are encouraged to call the Rock Springs Main Street/URA office at 307-352-1434 to sign up. There is NO cost to participate but an accurate count of how many to expect is needed. The Rock Springs Main Street/URA will supply the glasses, paint, and fun, painters will supply their artistic talents.

About ARTini

Set for August 24 at 6:00 p.m. in Bank Court, ARTini is a celebration of the “art of spirits” featuring live music, raffles, and much more. Local “mixologists” will be invited to create unique martinis and compete for the coveted title of “Judges’ Choice,” “People’s Choice,” and “Most M’artisanal.” ARTini celebrates various forms of creative expression and encompasses the culinary, musical and visual arts. Because space in Bank Court is limited, only 200 tickets will be available for $35 each. One martini glass, which has been hand painted by a local artist, will be included with the admission price, along with 5 martini samples and heavy hors-d’oeuvres. Tickets for the event will are on sale now at the URA office and Chamber of Commerce

The event steering committee is comprised of Chad Banks, Dr. Bernadine Craft, and Tina Price but additional volunteers are welcome to assist with the event. The next committee meeting is set for June 12 at 4:30 p.m. at Coal Train Coffee Depot and anyone is welcome to join.

Additional information on the event can be found at DowntownRS.com or by calling the Rock Springs Main Street/URA office at 307-352-1434.