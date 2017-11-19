The First Mountain Man Rendezvous

Rendezvous hold a special place in Sweetwater County. Even many long-time residents are unaware that the first ever Mountain Man Rendezvous took place in McKinnon, Wyoming.

First held in July of 1825 along the banks of the Henry’s Fork River, the Rocky Mountain Rendezvous became an annual gathering at various locations throughout the Utah, Wyoming and Idaho area. The first Rendezvous was held by the Ashley Henry Fur Company at which mountain men and trappers sold furs and hides and replenished their supplies.

The large fur companies put together mule trains which packed in whiskey and other supplies into a pre-announced location each spring through the summer to set up the rendezvous. At the end of the trapping season, the mule trains would pack the furs out.

Rendezvous were known to be lively, joyous places, where all were allowed- free trappers (Mountain Men not employed by a company), Native Americans, trapper wives, and children, and travelers. Later on, even tourists would venture from as far as Europe to observe the festivities.

The last of these Rendezvous took place in 1840, along the banks of the Green River near present day Daniel, Wyoming.

Information courtesy of Sweetwater County History Museum.