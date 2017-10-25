Five Arrested on I-80, Drugs and Cash Seized

Five Michigan men are in jail on drug charges after a routine traffic stop on Interstate 80 yesterday afternoon.

Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell said Deputy Sheriff Amanda Buller was patrolling east of Springs around 4:00 p.m. when she stopped an eastbound 2017 Dodge van with Kentucky license plates for following too closely and making an unsafe lane change near mile marker 123.

When she made contact with the van’s driver, Buller smelled marijuana. During a subsequent search of the van, a little over 54 grams of marijuana and about 1/4 pound of heroin were allegedly recovered along with a large quantity of cash.

Lowell identified the suspects as Akins Cervantees Bonner, 30, of Detroit, Michigan, Durrell Stevin Mason, 50, of Detroit, Michigan, Deandre Lamar Williams, 27, of Bellville, Michigan, Marvin Ramirez Sullivan, 25, of Romulus, Michigan, and Michael Derek Philpot, 66, of Detroit, Michigan. The men are charged with a range of drug and conspiracy offenses.

The five are scheduled for an initial appearance in Circuit Court in Green River on Thursday as the investigation continues.