Five Dead In Head-On Collision Near Baggs

Five people, including three children, died in a head-on collision near Baggs, Wyoming on Friday.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, a Colorado woman and her three children and a Casper woman died in a two-vehicle crash that occurred at about 2:50 p.m. on June 16th around milepost 28.5 on WY 789 near Baggs, Wyoming.

Heather White, 44 of Peyton, Colorado, and her three children all died in one of the vehicles. In the other vehicle, Katie O’Keefe, 28 of Casper, Wyoming, died as a result of the crash.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the crash resulted when a 2010 Nissan Armada driven by White was traveling north on WY 789 and crossed the center line and drifted into southound traffic. The Nissan then collided with a southbound 2008 Chevrolet Silverado pickup that was pulling an enclosed trailer. The pickup was driven by Eric Hagen, 27 of Casper, and O’Keefe was a passenger.

The two vehicles immediately caught fire upon impact.

The driver of the Chevrolet pickup was pulled from the flames by bystanders and was transported to Denver, Colorado by helicopter ambulance.

Driver inattention and speed by the driver of the Nissan Armada are being investigated as contributing factors in the crash.