Five Questions With… BLM Rock Springs Field Manager Kimberlee Foster

BLM Rock Springs Field Manager Kimberlee Foster answers five questions on topics like wild horse management and public lands. Plus, she provides some additional facts about the Bureau of Land Management.

1.What are the responsibilities of the Bureau of Land Management?

The Bureau of Land Management’s mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.

2. How much land does the BLM manage in Wyoming?

The BLM manages more than 17.5 million acres of public lands and 40.7 million acres of federal mineral estate for multiple use in Wyoming. BLM-managed lands in Wyoming contain world-class energy and mineral resources that are crucial to the nation. We’re leading the way with coal, oil and gas, uranium, bentonite, and trona production. At the same time, these lands offer abundant opportunities for recreation. In Fiscal Year 2015, BLM Wyoming generated $9.05 Billion in oil and gas revenues, $5.74 Billion in coal revenues, and $1.46 Billion in non-energy mineral revenues. The BLM Wyoming also generated $173 million of revenue from recreation activities in the state. The BLM Wyoming is also responsible for creating approximately 43,000 jobs, both directly and indirectly, in Wyoming.

3. How does the BLM manage wild horses, and why?

The BLM created the Wild Horse and Burro Program to implement the Wild-Free Roaming Horses and Burros Act passed by Congress in 1971. The BLM manages free-roaming wild horses and burros on public lands as part of its multiple-use mission, with the goal of supporting healthy wild horses and burros on healthy public rangelands. The BLM is responsible for determining and maintaining appropriate management levels (AML) for each herd and works to achieve that population target through a variety of management processes, including limiting reproduction in some herds through the use of birth control and gathers that remove excess animals from the range. In June and July each year we hold Wild Horse adoption events here in Rock Springs at our BLM Wild Horse and Burro Facility. There are several other Wild Horse and Burro adoptions across the country.

4.What are some commonly violated rules and laws on BLM land, and how can those things be avoided?

As we approach the summer season, there are two things to keep in mind for the safe and respectful use of our public lands: 1) Fireworks are restricted year-round to protect the public lands from unintentional wildfire starts. Additionally, watch for additional fire restrictions throughout the summer, as even campfires may be restricted if the fire danger is high; and 2) In order to ensure all members of the public get the opportunity to enjoy popular spots, the BLM restricts camping to 14 consecutive days for both developed camp sites and dispersed camping areas.

5. How can people find which lands are operated by the BLM and the restrictions implemented in those locations?

Every BLM office has land status maps available for sale ($4/map). These maps provide valuable information such as land ownership, existing roads and trails, and special management areas such as wilderness study areas. Additional information can be obtained on the national website at www.blm.gov or by stopping by your local BLM office and checking out the many free brochures about different types of activities on public lands.

Here are some quick facts about BLM-managed public lands in Wyoming:

Wyoming, the nation’s leading coal producer since 1986, supplies about 40 percent of America’s coal through the top 10 producing mines located in the Powder River Basin.

Wyoming is America’s leader in uranium production, with more than 2 million pounds produced in 2014. More than 13 percent of the world’s electricity is generated from uranium that fuels nuclear reactors.

Wyoming has the world’s largest deposit of trona, supplying about 90 percent of the nation’s soda ash. Trona is Wyoming’s top international export, and Wyoming’s reserves will last more than 2,000 years.

Wyoming is the nation’s leader in bentonite production, with nearly 4 million tons produced each year. Over 70 percent of the world’s known supply is located in Wyoming.

BLM Wyoming is No. 1 in federal gas production and No. 2 in federal oil production.

Two major transmission line projects (Energy Gateway South and TransWest Express) are proposed.

One wind farm project (Chokecherry/Sierra Madre) is proposed.

2.9 million visitors annually on public lands in Wyoming.

18,013 visitors at the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center.

1,400 miles of National Scenic and Historic Trails.

42 Wilderness Study Areas.