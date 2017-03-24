Five Questions With… Daniel Erramouspe

Sweetwater County Attorney Daniel Erramouspe answers “Five Questions With…” this week. Topics include his duties as the county’s top prosecutor, his most memorable case, what motivated him to become a prosecutor, and more. Plus, he tells his favorite lawyer joke (we couldn’t resist asking).

1.What are the responsibilities of the County Attorney?

The County Attorney is responsible for the prosecution of violations of Wyoming criminal statutes that occur within the physical boundaries of the county. This includes felonies, misdemeanors, traffic, and juvenile cases. We are also responsible for the prosecution of Title 25 cases. The County Attorney is also the legal advisor for the Board of County Commissioners, County Officials, and County Departments.

2. What agencies and organizations do you work closely with?

We work closely with all law enforcement, such as the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Department, Green River Police Department, Rock Springs Police Department, Wyoming Highway Patrol, and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigations. At times we will work with law enforcement agencies in other jurisdictions as well. The office also works closely with Treatment Court and the Family Justice Center.

3. As the County Attorney, can you provide individuals with legal advice?

Despite the numerous daily phone calls, we are unable to give legal advice. If you are seeking advice you can find plenty of local attorneys’ contact numbers in the Yellow Pages, online, or creeping out traffic by displaying their large heads on billboards.

4. What motivated you to become a prosecutor over a defense attorney?

I started my career as a prosecutor and prior to being elected, spent 15 years as a private attorney. Although I have tremendous respect for defense attorneys, especially those in Sweetwater County, I always felt that prosecuting was a better fit for me. I like being guided by idea of justice as opposed to “zealously representing” a client. As a prosecutor, I am more actively involved in the trial process, which also has great appeal. Also, being a prosecutor allows me to work for everyone in the county, and not just those that hired me in the private attorney capacity.

5. During your time in office, what has been your most memorable case and what was the result (if it has concluded)?

Every case has some memorable aspect, however the one that will stay with me always is Triplett. Jacob Triplett was convicted of 2nd Degree Murder of his daughter, three counts of Aggravated Child Abuse, and two counts of Child Abuse on his surviving children. He received a minimum of 88 years. His wife Amanda Triplett was sentenced to a minimum of 30 years.

*Bonus Question* What is your favorite lawyer joke?

Actually there are only three lawyer jokes… the rest are true stories. Here is one of the jokes: The County Attorney was approaching the Suwanee River when he noticed a sign, “Caribbean Cruise–$99.00”. He stopped and bought a ticket, whereupon the salesman hit him on the head, wrapped him in a rug and threw him in the river.

The Public Defender noticed the same sign. He too bought a ticket, got hit on the head, wrapped in a rug and tossed in the river.

The Public Defender awoke and called out to the State’s Attorney, “Do they serve drinks on this cruise?”

The County Attorney replied, “They didn’t last year!”