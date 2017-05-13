Five Questions With… GR Game Warden Andy Roosa

This week’s “Five Questions With…” features Green River Game Warden Andy Roosa. He answers questions about fishing and hunting, aquatic invasive species, the most recent winter’s impact on wildlife, and shares his most memorable experience.

1.With the summer months coming up, many residents will be hitting the rivers and lakes to fish in the area’s many great fishing spots. What are some of the most common fishing infractions you see, and how can they be avoided?

The most common fishing violations we see are fishing without a license, over limits of game fish, fishing closed waters and fishing with more than two poles. As with all Game and Fish violations, these can easily be avoided by reading the regulations and making sure you have all the proper licenses and stamps you need. Some general rules to keep in mind are: anyone who is 14 or older needs a fishing license. It is illegal to fish with more than two lines or poles per person other than when fishing through the ice on certain lakes, and many lakes and streams have exceptions to the statewide regulations. So it is always a good idea to double-check the regulations before you head out. Even if you fish an area every year, regulations can and often do change from year to year. An example of a new regulation in this area for 2017 is that all smallmouth bass must be released immediately on Flaming Gorge Reservoir. Daily fishing licenses can be purchased anytime online and are only $6 for residents and $14 for nonresidents, which is much cheaper than a $220 fine for fishing without a license. A Conservation Stamp is not required when fishing on a daily license. So don’t risk it, get a license before you go fishing!

2. Aquatic Invasive Species are always a concern. What are the requirements for boaters to avoid bringing in aquatic invasive species, and why is this topic such a big concern?

Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) are a major concern in Wyoming because, as of right now, we do not have any waters infested with zebra or quagga mussels, and we are trying to keep it that way. These species are not native to North America and are very harmful to our aquatic ecosystems because they are highly prolific and can completely infiltrate waters very rapidly. They remove nutrients from water, clog pipes and waterways, damage boats, and out-compete native mussels. Once they are introduced to a body of water it is basically impossible to remove them and it can cost millions of dollars per year to repair the damage they cause. Because we do not have any AIS infested waters in the state right now we are mainly concerned with watercraft coming in from out of state which includes all motorized boats, as well as non-motorized boats, kayaks, canoes and inflatable rafts over 10 ft. in length. The requirements for boaters to avoid bringing AIS into Wyoming waters are as follows: Any watercraft transported into Wyoming from March 1 through November 30 must undergo a mandatory inspection by an authorized inspector prior to launching

All watercraft must have a valid Wyoming AIS decal before boating on any waters of the state. Decals are available online, at regional offices and at automated license vendors. Learn more about aquative invasive species prevention at https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Fishing-and-Boating/Aquatic-Invasive-Species-Prevention.

3. This past winter was a tough one, especially for wildlife. What impacts did the harsh winter have on area wildlife?

This past winter was the worst winter on record in the Rock Springs and Green River areas as the previous snowfall record from 1928 was broken by over 18 inches, in addition to several days of severe wind and subzero temperatures. Luckily our spring has been fairly mild in this area which is normally when the biggest die offs occur due to animals having depleted their fat stores over winter and not having the energy to make it through spring storms and cold snaps. We likely lost a large percentage of juvenile deer and antelope as well as some older adults to starvation over the winter. Mule deer tend to be hit the hardest by severe winters as they have a more specialized diet than other ungulates because they cannot quickly switch between different food sources as conditions change. Severe winters also cause animals to move more, which makes them more likely to be hit on highways and train tracks, especially if they can’t get out of the way due to deep snow. We saw several instances of animals hit by trains and vehicles this winter in areas we don’t normally have big game in the winter. All of this will have an impact on big game herds in the area for several years into the future. There will be an age-gap in the population and fewer fawns will be born or survive this spring due to does being in poor condition and not being able to support fawns after the tough winter. Fortunately, many of the herds south and east of Rock Springs and Green River fared better than those to the north and west, as winter conditions were less severe in those areas.

4. Are there any changes coming up for hunting seasons in this area?

There have been several changes made to the hunting seasons in southwest Wyoming to account for the losses over the winter. Seasons have been shortened for mule deer in areas that were hit the hardest and fewer licenses will be issued in many antelope areas. Other changes to note in the area: Hunt area boundary changes in antelope areas 93, 96, and 90.

A new antelope area was added northwest of Farson, hunt area 101.

Two new license types in elk area 100, a full price type 2 spike only license and a reduced price type 8 cow/calf license that is valid within one mile of irrigated lands which will address elk damage on hay fields. For more information on the 2017 big game seasons visit the Wyoming Game and Fish website: https://wgfd.wyo.gov/hunting

5. What is your most memorable call or experience you’ve had while out in the field?

Over the last five years, I have had many memorable calls and experiences as a game warden, some good and some bad. These run the gamut from darting and relocating black bears that wander into town, diving over backyard fences to avoid charging moose, placing GPS collars on deer, elk and mountain lions, riding a snowmobile 10 miles back to my truck with a broken arm, removing an agitated badger from a garage, assisting with body recoveries from the lake, arresting intoxicated boaters, investigating boating accidents, finding human remains in the woods, helping to save injured or trapped animals from various predicaments, such as an owl caught in a soccer net, deer, elk, antelope, and eagles caught in fences, a buck with Christmas lights wrapped around his antlers and several others, as well as investigating and apprehending wildlife poachers. Out of it all, though, I would say the calls that are most memorable to me are the poaching cases that I have been unable to solve. There are cases that I think about on almost a daily basis, years later because of the fact that someone got away with stealing the public’s wildlife. Most game warden’s main reason for doing this job is to catch poachers and we really don’t like it when we can’t close a case. One such case occurred last September north of Green River. A bull moose was poached near Pioneer Picnic Grounds and only the head and the hind quarters were taken. The rest of the meat was left to rot. These are the worst kind of poaching cases in my opinion, when an animal that someone would have waited a dozen years or more to legally harvest is killed illegally and wasted. Unfortunately game wardens can’t even come close to being everywhere at once so often we only find out about these cases well after the fact and rely on the public to come forward and help us with the investigation. In this case the few leads I had were followed up, some two or three times, but none led to any solid suspects and the case remains unsolved. If you have any information about any poaching case in Wyoming please call our STOP POACHING hotline at 1-877-WGFD-TIP (1-877-943-3847).