Five Questions With… Mark Westenskow, PE, GR Director of Public Works

Green River Director of Public Works Mark Westenskow, PE answers questions about his department, upcoming road construction, 6th Penny Project, and more.

1.What are the responsibilities of Green River Public Works?

The City of Green River Public Works Department has five divisions. The Streets Division takes care of public streets and alleys. The Utilities Division operates the wastewater treatment plant and takes care of the wastewater collection, water distribution, and storm drain systems. The Solid Waste Division collects residential and commercial garbage, and operates the landfill and recycling center. The Fleet Maintenance Division takes care of all City vehicles. The Administration Division oversees the others and includes the Engineering group.

2. What are some of the upcoming construction projects in Green River, and what impacts will they have on public travel?

This is a busy year for construction in the City of Green River. We are finishing up our 2nd South Street reconstruction that was started last year. This was a 6th Penny project. This year’s 6th Penny project is the reconstruction of Hitching Post Drive from Monroe Avenue to Crossbow Drive. This project will start May 30 with the closure of Monroe Avenue at Hitching Post. We expect the intersection of Monroe and Hitching Post to be closed for a couple of weeks for some water and storm drain connections, but it will open again as the work moves up Hitching Post. The other intersections on Hitching Post, including Crossbow and Shoshone, will also be closed at various stages of the project, but only one should be closed at a time. This project will impact traffic since Hitching Post is so heavily traveled. We waited to start the project until after school was out to help mitigate the impacts, and West Teton will be a good bypass route for a lot of that traffic. Another project people will see is the construction of our new solid waste transfer station, currently being built at the landfill entrance. Our landfill will close this summer, but the transfer station will provide a place for people to drop off their garbage in the future. The landfill will stay open throughout the transfer station construction (for pickup sized loads), and people coming to drop off garbage should watch for detour signs through the construction site.

3. What is a 6th Penny Project, and how are those funds used?

In 2012 the voters of Sweetwater County approved a special purpose sales tax for the construction of a specific list of infrastructure projects. These are known as the 6th Penny projects since the additional penny of sales tax applied in the County is used to fund the construction of these projects. The 6th Penny project list for the City of Green River included five groups of projects – one to be constructed in each of five years while the tax was expected to be applied. The 2nd South project was the Year 3 project, and the Hitching Post project is a Year 4 project.

4. How do the different seasons affect day-to-day operations for workers in the Public Works Department?

Each season brings its own challenges for the Public Works Department. In winter the activity that everyone sees is snow removal. In spring we start pothole patching, alley grading, ditch clearing, clean up days, green waste collection, and hydrant flushing. In summer we have construction projects, street sweeping, and centerline striping. In fall we do crack sealing and another clean up day. Changing temperatures change how the wastewater treatment plant operates, so we need to be ready to respond to that. And changes in water usage due to irrigation change the operation of the water distribution system.

5. If residents have feedback or concerns, how can they contact your office?

Our main phone number is 872-0530 and our office is located at 325 East Teton Boulevard. We welcome feedback and will gladly answer any questions people have about construction projects or any operational issues.