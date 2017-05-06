Five Questions With… Randy Koloff, City of Green River Streets Supervisor

City of Green River Streets Supervisor Randy Koloff answers questions on street maintenance, methods used, and about the department in general in this week’s “Five Questions With…”

1.What are the responsibilities of the Green River Streets Department?

Our basic responsibilities include, snow removal, street sweeping, pothole patching, alley grading, maintenance of permanent and painted traffic control markings and signs, crack sealing and streetlight maintenance. We also assist other divisions with projects due to the specialized equipment we have to maintain the streets and alleys.

2. The budget has been cut for many state and local agencies. Has the budget been cut for Green River Street Maintenance?

Yes, with our funding coming directly from the General Fund, our operating budget has been cut for several years with this last year having the largest cuts. We have also had to cut our seasonal labor and our Slurry Seal Program that helps prolong the life of the streets.

3. How many employees work in your department?

The Streets Division has one Supervisor and 6 full time Maintenance Operators to maintain approximately 60 mile of streets and alleys.

4. What methods are used for pothole repair in Green River?

During the wet spring months we use a method call “throw and go”. We clean out the holes and place cold mix asphalt and compact to fill the holes. This keeps the holes from getting bigger and damaging vehicles it also allows us to quickly fill the many holes that pop up after winter. Now that the asphalt plants have fired up we are going back and using hot mix asphalt to “permanently” patch the holes.

5. How can someone contact your department with feedback, concerns, questions, etc.?

They can contact me directly at 872-0564 or our Public Works office at 872-0530. We also have an online service request form on our website. www.cityofgreenriver.org