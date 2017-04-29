Five Questions With… RSHS Counselors

With high school graduation fast approaching, we asked five questions of the counselors at Rock Springs High School. The counselors provide helpful advice for graduating seniors and their parents along with advice for those about to enter their senior year.

Counselors who contributed to these answers are: Mrs. Phillips, Mrs. McFarlane, Mr. Schmeling, and Mr. Wiest.

1.With graduation coming up, what advice do you have for graduating seniors as they leave high school?

Don’t give up on your dreams

Be flexible in your thinking around career choices, trying different things

Continue to reach out to your parents/support system

2. What are some things seniors can do now and throughout the summer to better prepare themselves for college?

Make good choices

Have some fun

Complete the college application process

Know the dorm requirements/expectations

Watch the mail, check your email, speak with your college advisor

Get your finances in line (financial aide, personal money, etc)

Don’t close any doors for the future based on choices you may make today

Apply for a job if you need one

3. What advice do you have for juniors who are about to enter their final year of high school?

Start looking and reviewing colleges

Plan college visits

Start on your portfolio

Look into scholarship opportunities

Review the classes your are in for graduation requirements

Visit with your counselor regarding your requirements

Review your status for Hathaway requirements

Maintain your hard work and attendance

Look into what college classes you may want to take in your senior year

4. What programs are offered for students to better prepare for life beyond high school?

Rock Springs HS Career Academies ( HOA, EA, FLLA)

AP classes

Dual/concurrent enrollment

Vocational classes

Boces/WWCC classes

Job shadowing

Options III

Florida Virtual

BYU Correspondence

Life R U Ready

You be the judge

Military week

Wyoming Post High School Planning Days

Senior Day

Choices

Financial Aid Night

5. Is there any good advice for parents who are about to send their students off to college, military, jobs, etc?

Continue to be there for your student

Don’t smother them with advice, but be supportive

Teach them how to use a checking/savings account, a debit card and a credit card

Teach life skills such as doing their laundry, doing the dishes, getting to class on time, time management

Tell them to be cautious of people they don’t know