Five Questions With… RSHS Counselors

With high school graduation fast approaching, we asked five questions of the counselors at Rock Springs High School. The counselors provide helpful advice for graduating seniors and their parents along with advice for those about to enter their senior year.
Counselors who contributed to these answers are: Mrs. Phillips, Mrs. McFarlane, Mr. Schmeling, and Mr. Wiest.
1.With graduation coming up, what advice do you have for graduating seniors as they leave high school?
- Don’t give up on your dreams
- Be flexible in your thinking around career choices, trying different things
- Continue to reach out to your parents/support system
2. What are some things seniors can do now and throughout the summer to better prepare themselves for college?
- Make good choices
- Have some fun
- Complete the college application process
- Know the dorm requirements/expectations
- Watch the mail, check your email, speak with your college advisor
- Get your finances in line (financial aide, personal money, etc)
- Don’t close any doors for the future based on choices you may make today
- Apply for a job if you need one
3. What advice do you have for juniors who are about to enter their final year of high school?
- Start looking and reviewing colleges
- Plan college visits
- Start on your portfolio
- Look into scholarship opportunities
- Review the classes your are in for graduation requirements
- Visit with your counselor regarding your requirements
- Review your status for Hathaway requirements
- Maintain your hard work and attendance
- Look into what college classes you may want to take in your senior year
4. What programs are offered for students to better prepare for life beyond high school?
- Rock Springs HS Career Academies ( HOA, EA, FLLA)
- AP classes
- Dual/concurrent enrollment
- Vocational classes
- Boces/WWCC classes
- Job shadowing
- Options III
- Florida Virtual
- BYU Correspondence
- Life R U Ready
- You be the judge
- Military week
- Wyoming Post High School Planning Days
- Senior Day
- Choices
- Financial Aid Night
5. Is there any good advice for parents who are about to send their students off to college, military, jobs, etc?
- Continue to be there for your student
- Don’t smother them with advice, but be supportive
- Teach them how to use a checking/savings account, a debit card and a credit card
- Teach life skills such as doing their laundry, doing the dishes, getting to class on time, time management
- Tell them to be cautious of people they don’t know
Be the first to comment on "Five Questions With… RSHS Counselors"