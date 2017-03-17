Five Questions With… Sergeant Tim Robinson

As part of this weekend’s “Five Questions With…” we interviewed Rock Springs Police Department Training Sergeant Tim Robinson. Topics include drunk driving arrests, when to call 911, and the daily activities of police officers. Plus, Sergeant Robinson gets the question he was waiting for in the first bonus question asked in the series.

1. Have drunk driving arrests in Rock Springs increased or decreased over the past few years and what is RSPD doing to prevent drunk driving?

Yes, RSPD DWUI Arrests almost doubled from 2015 (72 arrests) to 2016 (135). The number of arrests can be attributed to several factors from staffing to call load. RSPD was closer to full staff in 2016 which freed up more time for proactive traffic enforcement. Additionally, several officers received DWUI specific training in 2016 which leads to better detection of those drivers who may be closer to the “legal” threshold of intoxication. For instance… a person who’s Blood Alcohol Content is very high, may exhibit more noticeable driving patterns than those at a lesser level, however even those at the lesser levels are still dangerous. (Remember, it’s always a great idea to have a designated driver on speed dial, or there with you as you partake of adult beverages.)

2. When is it appropriate to call 911?

911 is meant for emergencies. Obviously an emergency to one person may not be an emergency to another. When your WIFI goes down and you can’t stream that episode of The Walking Dead you missed… probably not an emergency. If there is a zombie on your doorstep, probably an emergency. Common sense is the best gauge, although we also know that common sense isn’t always that common. Here are a couple guidelines to follow… Fires, yes… an Emergency. A Crime in Progress, appropriate. Coming home from a week’s vacation and finding your vacuum cleaner missing, not an emergency. Car crashes… yes, please call 911… especially if someone could be hurt. Medical emergencies… yes, call 911. If you’re not 100% sure if something is an emergency, err on the side of caution and call 911. Our Communications personnel at Central Dispatch are trained to determine what is truly an emergency and what is not. If it’s not an emergency, call RSPD Central Communications at 352-1575 or 362-6575. A couple of things to remember when calling 911. Know where you are… give the Communications Officer an address, a business name, or a street intersection. Know the number you are calling from… not all Cell Phone (or land line) numbers make it through to Dispatch. They may need to call you back if you get disconnected or if they need more information. Be prepared to tell the dispatcher what the problem is. Remember, if you’re not calm, they may not be able to get all of the necessary information to help you. If what you are reporting involves a bad guy (or girl), or a vehicle, try to get a good description. How tall they are, hair color, what they’re wearing, what they’re driving, their car color, what direction they went… etc. That way, they can let the officers responding to help you know what (or who) to be looking for. Very often police are sent to homes where a child calls 911 accidentally (or on purpose to see what happens), or when someone is trying to make an international call. When that happens, don’t hang up. Speak to the Communications officer and let them know what has happened. An officer will probably respond anyway just to make sure everything is OK.

3. What are the daily responsibilities of an RSPD officer?

This is a pretty tough question to answer in just a few paragraphs, let alone a few sentences. As you can imagine, an officer’s day goes far beyond making traffic stops and eating donuts. (Although any GOOD day should begin with a donut.) I’ll try to be brief here, but we first have to break down the numbers of “types” of officers RSPD employs. The backbone of the PD is the patrol division which consists of three shift of officers, each led by a Patrol Sergeant. These are the guys and gals you see patrolling the streets and taking calls for service. They are on duty 24/7, 365 days a year. Their day usually starts at shift briefing, where the shift Sergeant (or Corporal if the Sergeant is off that day) goes over the previous shifts’ calls for service, various assignments for the day, topics of interest around the city, officer safety bulletins, and other stuff the officers might need to know before they start their shift. During briefing, the Sergeant assigns areas of patrol (Rock Springs is divided into three areas for calls for service). Briefing typically lasts fifteen minutes or so, then the officers hit the streets. Once out in their patrol vehicles, there are a number of ways their service begins. First, they can be proactive. This is where the officers looks for violations, problems, or concerns. These could range from traffic violations, animals at large, problems with streets or other infrastructure. They patrol residential areas, business areas, and schools looking for anything that isn’t “right”. During night shifts this would including looking for people who are in places they shouldn’t be, looking for damage to businesses or homes, impaired drivers, etc. Officers also receive calls for service from Central Communications (usually referred to as “Dispatch”). The number and types of calls for service can vary widely and wildly. Some shifts, an officer may never get a call… others, the officer may never get a break. Officers are sent to crashes, speed complaints, barking dogs, disturbances, shoplifters, vandalisms, domestic disturbances, parking complaints, bar fights, VIN Inspections, Stolen Cars, Stolen Lawn Ornaments (yes… people steal this kind of stuff)… and of course there are the calls that officers don’t want to respond to. Babies not breathing, Fatal car crashes, homicides, suicides, child abuse cases, sexual assault cases, missing children. Almost every day in a police officer’s job is someone else’s worst day ever. Very often, officers are called off of one case they are working because some other, more urgent call is coming in at the same time. RSPD also has two groups of Detectives…. The “Regular” Detective division, and the Street Crimes Unit. These are the police officers who get into the really detailed and time consuming aspects of investigations that Patrol Officers just can’t usually get to because of time constraints and resources. Many serious calls (Felonies in most cases) that Patrol Officers respond to, are written up in a report and referred to the Detective Division. The Detectives review those reports and start filling in the gaps… talking to people the Patrol Officer couldn’t get in touch with, finding information through various methods, processing scenes for evidence. The Street Crimes Unit does the same thing, but their focus is directed towards controlled substance violations. Being assigned to the Detective Division is both a blessing, and a curse. The hours are better for the most part as Detectives get to work “regular business hours”, however they are also subject to call-out 24/7/365. The “On Call” Detective can be expected to be woken up in the middle of the night quite often, and their days can often be 18-24 hours long without a break. Also rarely seen except by children and teachers, are our School Resource Officers. RSPD currently has two SRO’s and a DARE Officer, all of whom are supervised by the RSPD Services Sergeant. These men and women are in our schools every day of the school year, enforcing both law, and school policies. They assist in disciplinary actions, school functions, parking issues, sporting events, and a plethora of stuff that falls under the “other duties as assigned” category.

4. How does an officer determine if someone should receive a warning versus receiving a citation?

Another question that isn’t as easy to answer as it seems. Cops are humans too, and thankfully our policies allow some discretion in our enforcement of traffic violations. Each officer typically develops a standard or personal “procedure” on when a warning is appropriate. We encourage officers to make that determination BEFORE they actually make contact so their decision to issue a warning or a citation isn’t based on the violator’s attitude or some other more emotional factor. For instance, my personal “standard” for speeding violations was this…. I would allow 5 mph for speedometer error, and 5 mph for human error. So, if you were travelling 10 mph over a posted speed limit and I pulled you over, I’d issue you a verbal warning. Once you hit 11 MPH over, I would issue you a citation. NOW, if you were in a SCHOOL ZONE, you got 5mph… if you were 6mph or over in a school zone, you got a citation. The goal in discretion is to be consistent. Great big crocodile tears or the offer of chocolate sprinkle donuts rarely work.

5. With national spotlight on police officers over the past couple of years, has there been any impact on the public perception of officers locally?

The citizens of Rock Springs have been incredibly supportive to our officers. Almost daily, someone is thanking me or my colleagues for our service and what we do. Last summer a few local people set up a protest on Dewar Drive voicing their concerns about the perceived over-reach by Law Enforcement. A local business owner across the street organized a group in support of local Law Enforcement that dwarfed the protestors. Believe me, we appreciate every word of encouragement and thanks. This job can be thankless on many days. Our officers go to work every day knowing there is a chance they might not make it home to the people they love, but they go anyway. We’ve got great people working here.

*Bonus Question* What is the most memorable/comical call you’ve been dispatched to?

This was the question I was waiting for. The problem is that after 26 years on the job, there are either too many stories, or I’m too old to remember them. Your question gives me two options… the most memorable, and the most comical… so I’ll answer both. Unfortunately the most memorable case, is also one of the most tragic cases I’ve ever been involved with. As a Detective I responded to a call of a “Child Not Breathing”. When I arrived, the first thing I saw was one of our patrol officers running towards an ambulance carrying the limp body of a small boy. The investigation determined that this boy, along with his step-sister, had been locked in a small tent in the back yard as the parents slept through the morning and into the afternoon after using methamphetamine the night prior. As the parents slept, the children were stuck in the tent as the temperatures climbed into the 80s and 90s. The temperature inside the tent reached 126 degrees. The little girl survived, but the four year old boy died. The parents claimed to have locked the children in the tent to protect them from chemicals inside the house used to kill “bugs” that weren’t actually there. I was a relatively new parent at the time so each time I thought of that little boy, I thought of my own child. As far as the most comical call I’ve been involved with… well, that too is tough to narrow down. Cops develop a somewhat twisted sense of humor the longer they are on the job. We find humor in what many would consider tragedy… it’s one of the ways we cope. As a relatively new officer I was sent to a car crash where a man had driven his car into the front of his motel. When I arrived, the man gave me the unbelievable story that his brakes had failed and when he was pulling into this motel, he wasn’t able to stop and ended up driving over the curb and into the wall. The impact caused the hotel’s brick wall to crumble inwards. I didn’t believe him… he had to be drunk or just a terrible driver, so in an attempt to prove he was lying to me, I got into his car and put it in reverse and backed out of the hole in the wall and stopped the car in the parking lot with no sign of bad brakes. Thinking I was pretty smart and getting ready to write him a whole bunch of tickets, I put the car back in DRIVE to return it to the proper parking space. As I pressed on the brakes to stop the car, I found that the man might have been truthful. The brakes went straight to the floor, the car lurched over the curb, and I drove right into and through the hole he had just created, making the hole in the wall much larger than it had been before. The highlight was calling my Sergeant and explaining it to him.