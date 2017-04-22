Five Questions With… SWCSD#2 Superintendent Donna Little-Kaumo

For this week’s “Five Questions With…” we asked Sweetwater County School District #2 Superintendent Donna Little-Kaumo about the district’s budget, upcoming changes, and more.

1.How has the recent legislative session impacted the District’s budget for the coming years?

The recent legislative session resulted in a 1.6 million reduction of funding for the upcoming 2017-2018 school year. The reduced funding required careful planning. A Budget task Force was organized to develop and Efficiency Plan.

2. There has been a lot of talk about the Budget Task Force, what kinds of ideas have they come up with to save money, and which ideas will be implemented?

A budget task force of stakeholders was established to develop an efficiency plan to address the reduction of funding. The task force established three principles to guide their work. Those principles were: Maintain classrooms/instruction, protect as much as possible employment, and sustainability. The results of the committee’s work that was approved by the board of trustees include: Savings of $825,000 in instructional staff savings. This was primarily accomplished through staff attrition (retirements).

$250,000 savings in Activities. Strategies include increases in participation fees. Reduction of a few coaching positions. Elimination of stipends for Department chairs at GRHS. Elimination of spring tennis and Golf. Tennis and Golf will still be offered in the fall. Elimination of indoor track. Outdoor track and field will still be offered. Elimination of Cheer for Wrestling. Cheer will still be offered.

$150,000 savings reduction in force of three classified positions.

$65,000 savings through non-salary budget reductions

Instructional facilitators funding savings of $210,000

Wellness budget savings of $25,000

Summer School budget savings of $25,000

Reduction to Building Budgets of 10% resulting in $50,000 in savings

3. With snow days taken this year, are there any plans to add some days in the calendar for such things in the future, and why?

There is not a plan currently to add snow days to the calendar. However, if winter weather continues to be a challenge the district may need revisit the issue.

4. What are your responsibilities as a superintendent?

The responsibilities of the superintendent are many. Primarily one serves as the CEO of the organization. Oversight of the system requires knowledge and work with a variety of disciplines to include: Liaison for the Board of Trustees, Accountability, Oversight of Policy, Budget, Human resources, Instruction, Curriculum, Supervision, Understanding of school construction and maintenance, Legislative Advocacy and Community outreach, and much more.

5. What are the upcoming changes for teaching standards and standardized tests?

Currently the State Board and the Wyoming Department of Education are reviewing standards for the area of mathematics. The work will take about one year to complete. In terms of the state’s standardized test, new changes will be implemented with the Performance Assessment for Wyoming Students (PAWS) in the spring of 2018. The test will be delivered “online” instead of paper and pencil. Additionally, the area of Writing will be added to the tested content menu. Currently students are tested in the areas of Language Arts, Mathematics and Science(grades 4 and 8).