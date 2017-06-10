Five Questions With… Veteran Services Officer Sam Esquibel

For this week’s Five Questions With, we interview Sweetwater County Veteran Services Officer Sam Equibel.

1. What are the responsibilities of the Veterans Services Office in Sweetwater County?

-CONNECTING VETERANS with State and Federal Benefits -Assisting in the Processing of Applications along with Providing Information for Benefits, Compensation, Pension and Health Care and Education -Connecting, Assisting & Providing I work in the best interest of the Veteran. My approach is What CAN I do for you?

2. What are some of the most common benefits you help veterans obtain?

There are Five MAJOR VA benefits we deal with the most: -Service Connected Disability Claims -Non-Service Connected Pensions -Enrollment into VA Health Care -Education and the VA Home loan -Burial and Survivor Benefits

3. Who Is eligible to obtain benefits with the help of Veterans Services?

Any Veteran

4. How many veterans utilize your services?

Just under 3,600.

5. How can someone contact you to enroll in your services?

We are available by phone, in person and email – Anyone can call, email or just come into the office 307-922-5442; 731 C Street, Suite 110, Rock Springs WY 82901 esquibels@sweet.wy.us We have offices in Rock Springs, Green River, Kemmerer and Pinedale.