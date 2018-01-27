5 Questions With… The Bitter Sweet Bombshells Roller Derby Team

The Bitter Sweet Bombshells Roller Derby team will soon be back in action and they’re looking for new recruites. Here’s a look at the team from an interview we conducted last year.

(From the archives: This article was originally posted on Wyo4News on January 3, 2017)

Ahead of their recruitment event, we decided to talk with the ladies of the Bitter Sweet Bombshells to ask them five quick questions about roller derby and being on the Bombshell team.

Those being interviewed are Michelle “Jedi Knightmare” Balzly, Cara “Caraxe” Kelsey, Katelyn “Banshee” Kumer, Katie “Doppelganger” Buffington, Tara “Tarawrist” Stewart, Shari “Chaotic Cougar” Kumer, Tiffani “Krashur Dollface” Beatty, Roxana “Freekshow” Thompson, Miranda “MirDuh” Riggs, Meagan “Gnarly Varley” McVarley and Jo “Gyro” Foster.

(Wyo4News) Do you know how/when the Bombshells started?

Jedi Knightmare: “Cara ‘Caraxe’ Kelsey and Miranda ‘MirDuh’ Riggs started the team. They both played while in college in

Laramie and when they came back to Rock Springs they started a Facebook page just to see if there was interest here. And we still have quite a few of the original members on the team.”

How long have you been with the Bitter Sweet Bombshells?

MirDuh: “Since the beginning! I have the joy of being one of the co-founders, along with Cara Kelsey in 2013. But I’ve been playing roller derby since 2010. First with the Naughty Pines in Laramie and also with A’salt Creek Roller Girls in Casper while I did my student teaching.”

Tarawrist: “2017 makes my 3rd year on the team.”

Caraxe: “I have been with the Bombshells since the very start in 2013.”

Gnarly Varley: “Since the first meeting, before we were even the Bombshells.”

Krashur Dollface: “On and off since November 2013. First official season–2016.”

Jedi Knightmare: “I’ve been a Bombshell since the team got started in April of 2013.”

Banshee: “I have been with the Bombshells since around May of 2016.”

Doppelganger: “I am going on my second season with the Bombshells, but I played for 4 years in Gillette and Casper before

that. ”

Chaotic Cougar: “3 years.”

Freekshow: “I joined the team last May and I love all of these ladies so much. I moved here from Colorado and they instantly accepted me and me made me feel like part of the team from day one. I have been skating for three years, making this my fourth season.”

Gyro: “Technically, as a referee, I am independent. The Bombshells allow me to practice and learn with them.”

If you could explain roller derby in one word, what would it be?

Krashur Dollface: “FREEDOM!”

Gnarly Varley: “Cultivation.”

Jedi Knightmare: “One word…hmm that’s hard–I’d have to say ‘Rewarding’. If I could explain a bit on that, I’d say that you get

what you need out of it…it’s a very personal experience for everyone, I think!”

Doppelganger: “Grit.”

Tarawrist: “Empowering.”

Banshee: “If I could describe roller derby in one word it would have to be “spectacular”. It’s spectacular to watch and it feels even more spectacular to play!”

Caraxe: “Unpredictable.”

Freekshow: “Life.”

Chaotic Cougar: “Empowering.”

MirDuh: “Such an incredibly hard choice! I could say, empowering, family, strength, awesome! But I think I’ll kind of cheat and go with two, life changing.”

Do you have to be a girl to be a part of roller derby?

Jedi Knightmare: “You don’t have to be a girl! We always need refs (skating officials) and NSOs (non skating officials) and tons of volunteers to help with events and bouts. There is also co-ed derby, junior derby (which is generally co-ed for the younger ages) and men’s only derby but being in such a small community, and small state even, it’s much more difficult for that sort of thing to grow here. Hopefully as we continue to grow and gain support we will be able to start introducing more than just female adult derby to the community.”

Caraxe: “You do not have to be a girl to be a part of Roller Derby. Our team would not survive with out the support of the great fellas who help us out.”

Doppelganger: “You don’t actually. There are men’s leagues sprinkled through out the United States. Men’s roller derby is actually a lot of fun to watch. Outside of playing, there are male and female referees, coaches, and non skating officials who help keep the skaters in line and in trouble.”

What’s your favorite thing about roller derby?

Banshee: “Besides the fact that my mom (Chaotic Cougar) is also on the team, my favorite part about roller derby is the

wonderful community of supportive women that surround me. Without them, I wouldn’t be the person I am today. When I first started roller derby, I thought I was just going to be a ref. The first time I practiced how to properly hit someone in roller derby, the small derby flame that was inside me transformed into a raging bonfire. From that moment on, I have been absolutely hooked.”

MirDuh: “The way it makes me feel about myself and my teammates. I could go on and on and on, literally, about things I love about roller derby. But one thing that always rises to the top and keeps me going is how I feel when I’m playing. I feel powerful and strong. I wasn’t in any sports as a young adult and left gymnastics when I was 11. So being able to push my body physically while also having to think and respond quickly to my surrounding is simply put, a rush! You are also surrounded by a family of derby sisters who help celebrate your successes, overcome you challenges, and stand by your side. Just like any family, we have our moments too, but also just like a family, we work through them and have come out stronger.”

Tarawrist: “It’s a place where everyone involved builds others up. It’s the most encouraging atmosphere. I think that holds true to the sport itself. I’ve had the other team, in the middle of a bout, tell me, ‘Keep going you can do this.’ That’s an incredible feeling, when you feel like giving up.”

Gnarly Varley: “The community and sense of involvement in something very meaningful.”

Freekshow: “Roller Derby and skating in general are my escape from the world. I skate to release my pent up anger and stress, to relax my mind and ease my soul. You can completely be yourself and there is no judgement. No one is excluded and everyone is welcome to learn and grow to be a stronger version of yourself if, of course, they are willing to put in the time and effort. Everyone I have met in the derby world thus far continuously try to bring each other up and encourage personal advancement. Including random skaters from all over the world I met in Vegas at Roller-Con (look it up if you are curious). We are strong independent amazing women (and men) and it is truly inspiring to be surrounded by such strong, interesting people that I may have never met or associated outside of this sport. We are moms, teachers, hard workers, lovers and fighters. We all get together in a rough, empowering display of strength, skill and determination. What can be better than that?”

Caraxe: “My favorite thing about Roller Derby is the release from everyday life. Each time I am on the track I get to push

myself and discover new parts of my personality. Roller Derby takes me out of my everyday comfort zone and encourages me to become a better person and teammate.”

Jedi Knightmare: “My favorite thing would have to be the relationships I’ve made. I’ve gained friends who are family now and, not only with the Bombshells but the world wide derby community, you always feel like you have this bond with everyone involved. Plus, I just get to feel like I’m a bada** all of the time!”

Doppelganger: “I love the competition. I have met some truly amazing athletes around the nation in this sport. The thrill of knowing all you have is your strength and skills to help your team is a challenge you have to be ready for. We destroy our bodies to save our souls, we take the bruises and the breaks and the blood so that we can help out our teammates.”

Krashur Dollface: “The harder I get hit, the stronger I become! The world disappears when I put on my skates, and legal aggression requires no bail money.”

Chaotic Cougar: “My amazing teammates. They are the most supportive and wonderful group of girls I know.”

Gyro: “It is a full contact sport open to women.”



















