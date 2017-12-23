5 Questions With… Teresa Shively of Second Chance to Dance Dachshund Rescue

What is Second Chance to Dance Dachshund Rescue?

We are a 501(c)3 Non-Profit, whose purpose is to rehome unwanted dachshunds. We take in unwanted dachshunds and dachshund mixes, from shelters, animal control and owner surrenders. Our primary purpose is to give these little long dogs a Second Chance at a forever home. We get them medically evaluated, and address any health concerns. Most dachshunds need dental care by the time they are 5 years old. We also spay/neuter, vaccinate, microchip, bloodwork, and other procedures as needed. We try and address all concerns, so adopters are well prepared in future needs, when adopting.

How many dogs do you have at your rescue?

We usually have around 10 available for adoption, sometimes we have more–it does depend on the situation. Two litters of pups were in need at the same time, so that made rescue life very interesting. We rarely get puppies though, so that was an exception. We most often get 3-12 year old dogs, through no fault of the dogs. Often the family has a significant change in life style and they can no longer care for their dachshund.

What is IVDD, and how does your recue help dogs with this condition?

IVDD is the acronym for Intervertebral Disk Disease. Basically any long bodied breed dog, is at risk, such as corgi, and of course dachshund. There have not been alot of medical studies on this disease, but it could be genetic, and it is most definitely related to obesity. They key with IVDD is to know the signs and symptoms, and realize it is a medical emergency. The best site I recommend for IVDD awareness is www.dodgerslist.com. IVDD is the same as a slipped disc in humans; it is painful, debilitating, and often results in rear leg paralysis, but it is not a death sentence. One might have seen a dachshund in a wheel chair before, that did not recover from IVDD, but has educated parents that know quality of life still exists for paraplegic dogs.

How does your rescue help owners whose dogs are diagnosed with IVDD?

We are often the second line of information when IVDD strikes, because it is a medical emergency. Your veterinarian is your first step. Often doctors in Sweetwater County refer patients to us. We are able to offer education, best practice ideas, for comfort, and what to expect in the healing process for the families. We are also able to advise on wheelchairs, and offer options when things go haywire.

How can people help Second Chance To Dance (fundraisers, donations, volunteering, etc)?

There are so many ways to help! You can join the Facebook group, Volunteers for Second Chance to Dance Dachshund Rescue. This is the group where we communicate about upcoming adoption events and fundraisers. One can also join the Facebook group, Volunteers for Petunia’s Pet Pantry. This is one of our pet projects. We gather donated kibble, and dog/cat items and get them to the Sweetwater County food bank. This month we were able to donate nearly 1700 pounds of food and supplies to help our communities and pet families have a better holiday time. Normally, each month it is only a few hundred pounds, but we do what we can. Donations can be easily made through paypal to sc2ddr@gmail.com, and all are tax deductible. We also participate at monthly adoption events at our local Petco, which is the first full weekend of the month, where we need dog handlers. As always, follow our FB to see who is available for adoption, which events are coming up, and how to help at https://www.facebook.com/SC2DDR. The community support this year has been amazing! Happy Dachshowliday!