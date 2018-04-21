5 Questions With… Dave Hanks of the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce

In this week’s edition of “5 Questions With…” we interviewed Dave Hanks of the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce about his time at the chamber and his retirement after 23 years as CEO.

Advertisement

What made you want to get involved with the Chamber in the first place?

After leaving Herberger’s (15 years as management), I was looking to do something that would positively impact our business community. The 90s were very difficult here in Wyoming and Sweetwater County. We had slowly spiraled downward after the boom of the late 70s and early 80s. This position presented itself in 1994 and it intrigued me. My original plan was to be at the chamber for five years, and hopefully by then we would see the economy turned around and the chamber would be in a position to help facilitate positive change. After joining the Chamber, one individual in particular made an impression on me, Pat Robbins, then Director of the Green River Chamber. It’s all Pat’s fault. 😊 She encouraged me to attend the US Chambers Institute for Organizational Management–after that I was hooked. Working with Pat and Janet Hartford in those early years made all the difference in why I have continued in this profession.

What are some of your biggest accomplishments as CEO?

Resurrected International Days in 1996, now its own 501c3. We started the Lighted Holiday Parade to keep shoppers local in 1997. We started the Farmers Market in Downtown Rock Springs Kicked off the first Sweetwater Leadership program in 1998, that continues today. Partnered with the city of Rock Springs to start the City Wide Annual Cleanup Day 15 years ago. Graduated from US Chamber Institute for Organizational Management at the University of Arizona Tucson 2000. Was appointed by two Governors to serve on the Wyoming State Tourism Board for 10 years. The Chamber spearheaded the effort to make the 5th Penny Tax permanent, thus ensuring a more reliable funding source for our cities, towns and county. We encouraged the cities and counties to form “Communities Protecting the Green” in order to monitor any proposed water diversion projects from the Green River Basin in 2009. Spearheaded the effort with the BLM, Rock Springs Grazing, Sweetwater County, Sweetwater Travel and Tourism and the Green River Chamber to develop the “Wild Horse Scenic Loop Tour” in 2003. We received the BLM Director’s 4C’s Award for our cooperative effort in establishing the wild horse loop tour in 2004. We have served as the PAC (political action committee) for all 6th Penny projects, which have impacted all our citizens lives through the millions of dollars spent on improving our communities. Served on numerous national, state and local boards over the past 23years . Western Association of Chamber Executives board of directors 2012-2014. WEDA Linda Hewitt award for economic development 2015. Wyoming State Chambers CEO/Director of the 2017. We Established SEDC on a county wide level in 2015 to address the economic development needs regionally.

What are some of the most significant changes you’ve seen at the chamber in your 23 years?

Things that I am most proud of is that the Chamber has made a difference in our area and the lives of those who call the High Desert Home. For me I could do this job for five more years and love it–going to work everyday is an honor and pleasure because of the people I get to interact and work with. My board of directors, staff and elected officials have all been very gracious and dedicated to achieving a goal of what’s best for the community. We as an organization have always fostered cooperation and collaboration across the county, region and state. I believe our greatest strength has been our willingness to involve others in our efforts to improve Sweetwater County. The most enjoyable aspect of my job has been to mentor and develop young talent. Watching staff grow into there roles and become engaged as community leaders is very gratifying and it makes me proud.

Advertisement

What are your plans after retirement?

It may come as a surprise but time on the water fly fishing 😊. I have had the honor of meeting people from all around our great nation while standing in a river waving a stick. Many of these people have become life long friends. Spending time with my wife (Laurie), of course, but that crazy girl wants to teach at Farson for at least 3 more years. I will also be spending time in Wisconsin working on several large projects we are trying to complete, and helping Laurie’s mom (89), and my parents are both in their 80’s. In Sweetwater County there are several ideas running through my mind, I just haven’t settled on anything yet. lots of fishing and serving/volunteering locally in a capacity to further and benefit causes I believe in.

Any words of advice for the incoming CEO?

Be yourself! Take the best from the past and continue to always move forward. Be humble and be kind, never settle for mediocrity. We have very talented people in Sweetwater County–seek their advice, ask for guidance and you will be surprised by who steps forward. Last, but not least, LOVE YOUR JOB or leave it, work has to be fun! Adios!