5 Questions With… Deb Sutton with Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County

From the Archives: This week’s “5 Questions With…” was originally published on July 22, 2017

For this week’s Five Questions With, we get answers from Deb Sutton, the new Marketing and Public Relations Director at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

1.What are your responsibilities as the Marketing and PR Director at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County?

Memorial Hospital is the health care leader in Sweetwater County and the surrounding area. It’s my job to make sure as many people as possible know about all the services, health care providers and programs the hospital has to offer.

2. How long have you lived in the area?

I grew up here and am a graduate of Rock Springs High School. College included Palm Beach (Fla.) Junior College, Casper College and Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff. During that time, I worked a summer internship at the Bridger Valley Pioneer. After college, I worked at the Green River Star for three years. In March 2014, I moved back to Rock Springs to work for the Rocket-Miner.

3. When did you begin as the Marketing and PR Director?

June 12, 2017.

4. What experience do you to bring to this position?

My focus always has centered on small, Wyoming communities. Each one is unique and dynamic, with its own set of needs. As a reporter and editor, I have extensive experience covering Wyoming hospitals. More importantly, I have been a customer of Memorial Hospital and have seen firsthand the high-quality health care that we in Sweetwater County are so fortunate to have. Over the years, I have worked for a small weekly, a large weekly and several daily newspapers – all in Wyoming. Most of my career was spent at the Gillette News Record. I also worked for several years at the Sheridan Press and, most recently, the Rocket-Miner. With more than three decades in the newspaper industry, I have experience in writing, editing, photography, design, advertising, marketing and promotions.

5. How do you plan to use your experience to communicate with the public on what’s happening at the hospital?

The hospital – our hospital – is a valuable community asset. The hospital’s caring and compassionate health care team – our neighbors – bring a wealth of information, knowledge and professionalism to the table. The hospital’s more than 500 employees have a passion for what they do. They have a desire to help people reach their health care goals. They are doing this individually and through a wide array of programs and services the hospital offers, such as the Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center, Family Medicine, Occupational Medicine, and Medical Office and Physicians Clinic. The stories of those people and those services need to be told, whether it’s in a press release, through an advertisement or by meeting them at the fair.