5 Questions With… Drew Cole

In this week’s edition of “5 Questions With…” we interview Rock Springs resident Drew Cole about his work with AIDS/LifeCycle and his upcoming fundraiser “Fiesta 4 Life”.

Advertisement

First off, you’re raising funds for the AIDS/LifeCyle event this year. Can you tell us more about it?

Absolutely! AIDS/LifeCyle is a seven-day, 545 mile fundraising ride from San Francisco to Los Angeles that takes place June 3-9 this year. All the funds raised goes to the San Francisco AIDS Foundation and the Los Angeles LGBT Center. In 2017 we raised over $15 million. The foundations use the money to provide services and help people living with HIV/AIDS, whether it be paying for medications, to eat, doctors appointments, mental and physical health care, or a place to get off the streets. They also help on a national level, not just in California! Prevention and education is also funded through the center and foundation.

Why is this so important to you?

I have been HIV+ for over nine years, and without programs such as the ones AIDS/LifeCycle funds and helps, I might not be alive today! AIDS/LifeCycle has helped Ryan White, a program that helps me get my medications and helps with doctors visits. I want to be able to help keep programs that helped me through my diagnoses and help me continue living. So, I continue participating in ALC!















What’s your favorite part of the event?

My favorite part is the fact that roughly 3,500 people from around the world come together for a single cause! This creates an amazing community that is known as “The LoveBubble”. Volunteers in every field from bike repair to doctors, traffic control to our rest area crews, Open and Closing Ceremonies, roadies and cyclists alike, we all donate our time efforts and energy to make this event a success!

You have a fundraiser coming up on May 20th for AIDS/LifeCycle. What are the details and how can people get involved?

I do indeed! It is “Fiesta 4 Life”! There will be a raffle, silent auction, dinner and a cash bar as well as fun and games! People can purchase tickets through the Rock Springs Chamber or through me personally. I’m also looking for baskets and items for the auction and raffle if anyone is willing to donate towards it!

Here’s a fun one: If you could have one superpower what would it be?

Oh boy…. I don’t know if it’s considered a superpower but, I’d love to have the power to give people the ability to see their worth and value!!