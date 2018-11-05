5 Questions With: Ryan Greene & Tim Kaumo, Candidates For Rock Springs Mayor

With the polls opening at 7 a.m. tomorrow, Wyo4News is rerunning each of the “5 Questions With…” segments for the major area races. Wyo4News reached out to Rock Springs Mayor Candidates Ryan Greene and Tim Kaumo about subjects of importance to Wyoming voters.

Wyo4News received answers from Greene, Kaumo did not respond.

WHAT WILL YOU DO TO ASSURE THE PUBLIC THAT YOUR PERSONAL BUSINESS DOES NOT CONFLICT WITH CITY BUSINESS?

Greene: No public official should ever use their office to funnel dollars to their business. As a candidate and elected official, I pledge to the Citizens of Rock Springs that my family business will never profit financially as a result of my public position. In fact, I’d be glad to put that in writing and would encourage other candidates to join me in that effort.

WHAT WILL YOU DO TO FACILITATE COOPERATION BETWEEN THE CITIES AND COUNTY?

Greene: As your mayor, I’ll work closely with commissioners, legislators, other municipal leaders, and our state and federal leaders to move our community forward and bring new opportunities to Rock Springs. Success is the result of a team effort, and I Iook forward to helping ensure that our conversations are open, regular, and productive.

DO YOU BELIEVE THERE SHOULD BE CHANGES IN THE WAY SALES TAX IS DISTRIBUTED TO CITIES?

Greene: Like a lot of folks, I believe that more dollars should be invested in local communities. That happens when you’re having regular conversations with the people responsible for those decisions, in this case, our legislative and state leaders and the Board of County Commissioners. One of the roles that a mayor plays is chief lobbyist for their city and I will be spending time on the phones and in Cheyenne to push for more dollars to Rock Springs.

WOULD YOU SUPPORT A LARGER EVENTS COMPLEX?

Greene: Decisions have to be made based on data, facts, and where our priorities are as a community. If I were to see a plan that said expanding the Events Complex would be an investment that would yield significant returns for Rock Springs, I would take it into consideration with the council. There may be other areas where investing tax dollars makes more sense or provides more services to the community.

DOES THE DOWNTOWN URA/MAINSTREET NEED ADDITIONAL FUNDING?

Greene: Let me start by saying what an amazing job Chad Banks, his staff and team of volunteers have accomplished in Downtown Rock Springs. Great things are happening. As we endeavor to attract new revenues and jobs to Rock Springs, the URA/Mainstreet program plays an incredible role in that effort. Again, decisions have to be made based on data, facts, and where are priorities exist, but I do believe strongly that investing in our downtown is a wise choice if we intend to create a community where small businesses can thrive. The same can and should be said of our Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce.