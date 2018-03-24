5 Questions With… Shelley Richno of United Way of Southwest Wyoming

In this week’s edition of “5 Questions With…” we interviewed Shelley Richno of United Way of Southwest Wyoming to talk about the organization’s Diaper Drive happening this month.

What is your position with United Way of Southwest Wyoming (UWSW)?

As the Community Impact Coordinator, I work closely with our funded partners to develop measureable outcomes and develop collaborative working relationships with non-profits, both our partner and non-partner agencies. I coordinate in house programs such as the Community Diaper Banks in Sweetwater County, and Uinta County beginning May 1st, FamilyWize and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library programs. Constantly, working with the community to build relationships to help promote United Way in Southwest Wyoming.

For those who aren’t familiar with United Way, exactly what does UWSW do for the community?

With the support of both our individual and corporate donors, we fund programs across Southwest Wyoming in Sweetwater, Lincoln, Sublette, Uinta and Fremont Counties. Through a competitive grant process, agencies apply for funding in the areas of Health, Education, and Basic Needs that align with our strategic plan. We have a group of dedicated volunteers who review the grant applications and make the funding recommendations to our board of directors who have the final decision. The programs we fund help provide the resources to those most in need. They are our neighbors or relatives, the working parents who struggle to make ends meet, the retired couple who need assistance with in-home care or meals, or the child who now has a safe place to go after school. Your donations really do make a difference and the money that is raised here in our community stays in our community.

What’s your favorite part about working for United Way of Southwest Wyoming?

Seeing the change we make in the lives of residents in our community every day, helping children be kindergarten ready and successful in school, and helping our friends and neighbors have access to healthcare, food, shelter, safety, and transportation.

United Way of Southwest Wyoming is currently putting on a diaper drive. Can you tell us more about it?

The United Way Community Diaper Bank was established to helps families struggling to meet their child’s diaper needs by providing a reliable source of diapers. Diaper need is the struggle to provide enough diapers to keep a baby or toddler clean, dry and healthy. Families experiencing diaper need find it difficult to afford diapers. In 2017, the average household in need fell short of 19 diapers each month and parents in diaper need missed work ,or school, four days a month because they didn’t have enough diapers when dropping their children off at childcare. In 2017, the Community Diaper Bank distributed 60,031 diapers in Sweetwater County. This number continues to rise each year. Families in need can get diapers by visiting the Food Bank of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs or Green River on their distribution days. To participate, residents can donate diapers at the following Green River locations: Sweetwater County Library, Golden Hour Senior Center and Trona Valley Federal Credit Union. In Rock Springs, the locations are White Mountain Library, Rock Springs Library, Trona Valley Federal Credit Union, Rocky Mountain Bank or United Way of Southwest Wyoming. Monetary donations can be made at Coal Train Coffee in Rock Springs or on the United Way website swunitedway.org

Here’s an important question: Is United Way of Southwest Wyoming bringing back the Goat-A-Gram?

We love our Goat-A-Gram event. It has been such a fun way for us to raise money for our Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Besides, who doesn’t want to spend a half hour with a sweet little goat for a good cause? The money we raise helps us support the shipping of books to the children registered in Southwest Wyoming. We hope to know in late May if we will have the number of goats we need make it happen again this year.

For more information about United Way of Southwest Wyoming, and all they do for our community, find their website here or check out their Facebook page here.