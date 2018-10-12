5 Questions With… Sweetwater County School District #2 Board of Trustees Candidates Ashley Castillion, Rachelle Morris, Daniel Stanton, Elonna Owens.

In today’s edition of “5 Questions With…” Wyo4News reached out to Sweetwater County School District #2 Board of Trustees Candidates Ashley Castillion, Don Adams, John Malone, Robin Steiss, David Munoz, Rachelle Morris, Daniel Stanton, Elonna Owens about subjects of importance to Wyoming voters.

Wyo4News received answers from Morris, Castillion, Owens and Stanton.

WHAT SHOULD BE DONE TO INSURE THE SAFETY OF SCHOOLS IN THE DISTRICT?

Ashley Castillion:In today’s world, safety in our schools is a top priority. As a Board Member, I would promote open discussion and research of the most relevant measures of school safety and security. Part of keeping our students and staff safe is keeping all students engaged, involved, and fostering an environment of acceptance and trust. Students need good, solid relationships with others, so someone is approachable when they feel threatened. It is the school board’s responsibility to thoroughly examine all aspects of our school safety, make changes when we find weaknesses, and ensure that our children are safe while at school.

Daniel Stanton:We need to continue the strong partnership with the GRPD and collaborate to identify areas of additional need. Our community as a whole already works together to keep our children safe, but perhaps more GRPD presence in buildings and parking lots during transition times would build relationships with students in informal ways. The students would be more comfortable in speaking to an officer, about an issue or person that concerns them, if they have that connection and opportunity.

Elonna Owens:Safety is essential, thus the reason for the locking doors and security cameras that are in place. However, this is only a start. We must ensure staff have the right training, so they know how to act in the event of any emergency. This training will be done through an alliance with the police department. This alliance will also include an annual review of all the current safety procedures. This will ensure the procedures are current, applicable, and effective.

Rachelle Morris:Keeping kids and staff safe is a top priority for any district. Continuing to insure the safety of our schools should include utilizing law enforcement on a regular basis to assess our schools and follow any recommendations they provide.

We need zero tolerance for abusive behavior from our students, to include instances of bullying, hazing, and overall disrespect. Regardless of your athleticism, academic ability, or who you are, students who have displayed high risk behaviors must be dealt with swiftly and appropriately. Allowing one student to get away with harmful behaviors gives 20 more permission to do the same.

WHAT WILL YOU DO TO MAINTAIN AND INCREASE GRADUATION RATES AT GRHS?

Daniel Stanton:In 2017 our district graduation rate was 12% above the state average. I believe one key is to prepare students for post high school, so they can see a means to an end. Students not necessarily college bound should be encouraged to take Career and Technical Education courses that will allow for certification upon graduation, preparing them for jobs in our local industry. Most jobs and technical certifications require at least a HS diploma but there isn’t a reason we can’t do both concurrently. We need to reach those students who aren’t college bound by providing good options upon graduation.

Elonna Owens:There are many students who struggle with traditional education, however resources are currently in place to support these students. The problem is the students and parents don’t realize how to use these resources. There should be an easy class that each Freshman takes to help them learn how to use things such as the library, online tools, and effective study practices. In addition, any student who is at risk of not graduating will meet with a guidance counselor quarterly to realign them with graduation requirements. These practices will ensure students have the greatest opportunity for a successful high school career.

Rachelle Morris:The graduation rate at GRHS is above 90% and has maintained that rate for the past several years, creating a positive trend and exceeding the national average of 84% and Wyoming’s average of 80%. As a trustee I would continue to support the efforts made by the district, such as the 9th grade mentor program and having students who do not meet eligibility requirements weekly attend options to help improve their grades and support them while at school. Continuing to create connections with the students and supporting them individually is key to their success.

Ashley Castillion:We are fortunate to have above average graduation rates in Green River and we owe that success to exceptional teachers and students. However, we have room for improvement. A high school diploma is the first step toward success. I will look at the programs and systems we have in place to address at-risk students and research innovative methods to increase student retention. It is important to provide teachers and administrators with the tools necessary to identify and address students and situations requiring special attention. Providing the best opportunities for all students to graduate involves teachers, staff, family, and community.

WHAT WOULD YOU DO TO STABLILIZE THE FACILITIES ISSUES IN GREEN RIVER SCHOOLS?

Elonna Owens:The district has spent excessive amounts of money, time, and effort on remodeling schools, closing schools, and remodeling schools again. This must end. With all the money that has been spent, our schools should be in good shape and will remain so for a long time. There will be small maintenance needs that must be done to maintain the integrity and stability of the buildings, however the excessive spending on buildings needs to end.

Rachelle Morris:Since 2013 the district has seen a decrease of over 250 students. When enrollment is down our funding goes down, over time this can create a need to close a school and make changes within our district. When decreased enrollment is coupled with cuts from the State, districts must make hard decisions. To prevent further changes to our facilities, we need to be contacting our legislators. This is not just a Trustee responsibility, but one of every parent. As a parent first, I am committing to speaking up and talking with legislators to be the voice of our children.

Ashley Castillion:Facilities issues are a group effort, involving educators, administrators, and parents. When dealing with the physical surroundings of our students repairing and maintaining our facilities isn’t enough. We need to plan for our school district’s future, keeping our school’s competitive and in optimal operation for the long term. Major decisions and change can’t happen without identifying problems and taking the time to research and discuss solutions and come up with a consensus on how to achieve the desired outcome. I would communicate possible changes, listen to the needs and discover how we can provide the best educational path possible.

Daniel Stanton:We need to have 1, 5 and 10 year contingency plans communicated to the stakeholders that outline what-ifs based on population flow and budget. The act of closing a school shouldn’t come as a complete surprise to parents and the community because it should be something that is discussed in the long range planning for the district. The possibilities of that happening need to be communicated as far in advance as possible.

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS TO RETAIN TEACHERS IN SCHOOL DISTRICT #2?

Rachelle Morris:Retaining teachers in rural Wyoming can be difficult. One way the district has tried to do so is with a higher than average salary, which has been beneficial, but retention is not always about money. While our district does not appear to have a higher than average turn over rate among certified staff, there is always room for improvement. This can be done by improving communication and expectations and by seeking and using their input and preferences when making decisions that affect them. When staff feel valued and heard you will see a more positive and effective work climate.

Ashley Castillion:To retain the great teachers, they need to feel and understand their importance to the success of our students. Teachers need support from and collaboration with one another. Although compensation is a factor in employee retention, work environment is also important. Administrators should strive to have a positive culture within their school allowing teachers to feel trusted, respected, and valued. Team building, continuing education courses, and the leadership of administration help create a positive work environment that encourages teachers to stay. I would be an advocate for our teachers and listen to their perspective on issues that we face.

Daniel Stanton:The input I’ve received is that most teachers just wanted to be treated as the highly trained professionals that we expect them to be. They want leadership with goals and a pro-active plan to get there. It has to be frustrating to get the pressure of “do more with less funding”, coupled with a constantly changing measure of how they are performing. I believe we need to listen to their frustrations and address those issues. Communicating regularly that we understand the problem, what our plan to fix it is, and the results of how that plan is working.

Elonna Owens:There are 4 keys to leading an effective and satisfied team. These are 1) Hire the right teacher for each position, 2) give them effective training that will help them succeed in their role, 3) allow teachers autonomy to perform their responsibilities according to their own good judgment and discretion, and 4) show appreciation by celebrating successes. When teachers are given the right tools and the support they need from upper management it is a win-win.

HOW CAN THE DISTRICT EDUCATIONAL STRATEGY DO A BETTER JOB OF PREPARING STUDENTS FOR COLLEGE OR PROVIDING VOCATIONAL OPPORTUNITIES FOR KIDS NOT GOING TO COLLEGE WHILE PREPARING THEM FOR LIFE AFTER THE GRADUATE?

Ashley Castillion:Preparing students for life after graduation is essential, but each student’s path toward this goal is unique. I would advocate for elective classes in our district to allow students to explore a wider variety of subjects helping them find talents, passions, and possible career paths. I support the changes to the GPA system as it encourages students to challenge themselves without the fear of jeopardizing their GPA. Education is not only about teaching students to be prepared academically but also learning skills to be successful. Whether pursuing college or vocational opportunities learning to be independent, responsible, and hardworking is essential.

Daniel Stanton:I work in an industry where we need more skilled-labor every day. These are good paying jobs with benefits. Labor isn’t a bad word, and we do a disservice to kids telling them that they all need a four year degree. We need to expand partnerships with local industry. Bring the students into contact with more professionals in and out of the classroom to inform them about the opportunities that don’t require attending college. We need curriculums that start in middle school and continue through graduation that include internships, training simulations, and mentoring.

Elonna Owens:Currently, there is an alliance with the WWCC that gives students the opportunity to learn technical skills while in high school. This alliance must be strengthened to help the non-traditional student succeed. As we broaden the scope for these students, they will find ways to grow their knowledge through options that are offered at WWCC such as automotive, welding, industrial maintenance, electrical, oil and gas and other similar programs. I will also work with WWCC to design programs for students who wish to take traditional courses, so students can earn both high school and college credit concurrently.

Rachelle Morris:Thinking every student should be put on the path to college is short sighted and leaves many of them without support and information needed to prepare for life after graduation. All students should have sufficient support and opportunities to talk with counselors and receive help navigating their options. This is particularly true for high risk students and those who are not involved with extracurricular activities. Support and options should be provided early on with students being required to visit with counselors. This also means providing adequate resources and staffing so that counselors can be effective.