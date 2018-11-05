5 Questions With: Mark Peterson and Pete Rust; Candidates For Green River Mayor

With the polls opening at 7 a.m. tomorrow, Wyo4News is rerunning each of the “5 Questions With…” segments for the major area races. Wyo4News reached out to Green River Mayor Candidates Mark Peterson and Pete Rust about subjects of importance to Wyoming voters.

What will you do to facilitate cooperation between the cities and county?

Mark Peterson:It’s not that hard to work with people. Been there done that. Easy-peezy.

Pete Rust:I will rely on my experience over many years with both existing City and County elected officials and their staff as well as my already established positive relationships with all but one County Commission candidate that I do not know. I am a firm believer in Intergovernmental cooperation and combining our resources where ever and whenever possible to maximize those resources. To this end I think we need to meet and communicate on a regular basis which we have not done and I will move to see if we can do that. I have preliminarily discussed this with various City and County officials and staff. I also believe as we enter into our inevitable discussion soon, on the future of the sixth penny tax in Sweetwater County it will be a natural opportunity to establish a more formal on-going communication with all Cities and Towns and the County!

Do you believe there should be changes in the way sales tax is distributed to cities?

Pete Rust:I do believe there should be a change in how sales tax is distributed to WY Cities but more importantly their needs to be action on the part of the State to change the State’s tax and legal framework to provide more stable sources of funding for the states cities where nearly 70% of the State’s population resides. Wyoming’s cities and towns have “ the least fiscal authority and the highest reliance upon State resources among the 50 States and that has to change.

Mark Peterson:Tax distribution is based on population. I’m fine with that. The 6th Penny tax helps out a lot. To get special project’s done.

Could the city of Green River do more to promote tourism in Southwest Wyoming?

Mark Peterson:Tourism Board does a great job of that. Every dollar spent we get back 100 dollars in tax revenue. Great people.

Pete Rust:The City of Green River certainly could do more to promote tourism and with the return of some degree of economic prosperity as see in a full years increase each month in sales tax revenue to the City, we are in the process (this week)of reviewing and updating our goals and Plans to among other things “Revitalize Green Rivers Downtown and River Corridor all with among other things establishing a vision with specific goals, timetable and action plans for promoting the Tourism sector of our economy. We are also partnering with Rock Springs and our surrounding communities in Sweetwater County through our participation in the SEDC Sweetwater County Economic Development Coalition to “stimulate a diversified economic climate in Sweetwater County, to include developing and promoting Tourism.

Will the closing of the landfill in green river have a large impact on the city?

Pete Rust:The closing of our landfill which is essentially a Federal program mandated to the States who in turn have mandated various requirements upon Cities to consolidate landfills into regional locations to help reduce groundwater contamination. With Green River privatizing this service as is happening throughout the State and indeed the nation, residential service as far as weekly pickup/curbside trash pickup remains essentially the same as it has been with the additional service of green waste and curbside recycling on alternative weeks, a service that has been well received by our residents. WY Waste like any new business has some problems to work out which is frustrating to our residents when their trash is not picked up by new and inexperienced on a route drivers but we are in fact having them appear at a Council meeting this week to help listen to address citizen concerns which should significantly improve any problems that have existed.

Mark Peterson:EPA shut the land fill down…make them pay for the COST’s. They have the money for site control projects.

What is the most important function in your position as Mayor?

Mark Peterson:To promote Green River. And to keep the city safe for all to enjoy. I want to put a Costco on the west side of James Town. Smith’s and Walmart have been over charging us for year’s. They need competition. Green River can have a few nice things also. We need someone in government to supports green river and that’s . Mark Peterson for Mayor.

Pete Rust:The most important function of a Mayor in our form of government in my judgment is to provide Leadership. In our Council-weak Mayor form of government the Mayor has all the powers of the Council with the addition of being the ceremonial leader. A leader is one who has among other things futuristic vision and helps , by leading, turn ideas into real world success’s by capturing the imagination and enthusiasm of your people with clearly defined goals. Another key role of the Mayor is working with the various levels of government leaders Federal, State, County and other city leaders to maximize the resources of government to accomplish the goal of the community.