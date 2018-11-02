Five RSHS Band Members Will Appear In National Thanksgiving Day Parade

Five members of the Rock Springs High School Tiger Marching Band will be performing in the ABC/Dunkin’ Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade taking place in Philadelphia. The five will march with the Wyoming All-State Marching Band (WASMB).

The members, pictured above, are, are Kameron Hale, percussion; Abigail Hodder, trumpet; Myles Harper, percussion; Molly Nettik, alto saxophone and Joseph Adkins, percussion.

Under the direction of Dan Holroyd, the band, consisting of members from all over the state, will have one final practice session in Cheyenne on November 17-18th prior to departing for Philadelphia on November 19th.

The band will arrive in New York and take in the sights such as The Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island, the Rockefeller Center, St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Radio City Music Hall and Macy’s. They will also have the opportunity to see “Aladdin” on Broadway.

While in Philadelphia, the students will take a sightseeing tour of the city, visit the National Constitution Center, Independence Hall and the Christmas Village. They will also take a walking tour of “The Freedom Mile” and enjoy a Thanksgiving Day dinner cruise after their performance. The band will return to Wyoming on November 24th.