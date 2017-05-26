Five University of Wyoming Athletes Awarded Scholarships

University of Wyoming head football coach Craig Bohl has announced that five sophomores, who are former walk-ons to the Wyoming football program have been put on scholarship for the 2017-18 academic year.

Garrett Gardner, a running back from St. Paul, Minn.

Brent Gilliland, a defensive tackle from Sterling, Colorado.

Austin Lopez, a defensive end from Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Pahl Schwab, an offensive tackle from Afton, Wyoming.

Ben Wisdorf, a linebacker from Cheyenne, Wyoming.

“We always want to acknowledge players who have put forth a great effort,” said Bohl. “These five young men have earned a scholarship for this coming year through their hard work and contributions since walking on to our football program.”

Three of the five earned spots on the Wyoming depth chart coming out of 2017 Spring Football. Gilliland was listed No. 2 at defensive tackle on the final spring depth chart. Schwab was listed No. 2 at left offensive tackle, and Wisdorf was listed No. 2 at weak-side linebacker.