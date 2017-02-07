Five Wyoming Cowboy Wrestlers Still Nationally Ranked

The Wyoming Cowboys currently have five wrestlers within the national rankings. The Pokes are led by All-American Bryce Meredith, who is ranked No. 8 by several organizations. Drew Templeman (No. 16) at 125-pounds, Branson Ashworth (No. 16) at 165 and Archie Colgan (No. 19) at 157 are all ranked in the top-20 of their respective weights in the InterMat Individual rankings. Cole Mendenhall finds himself ranked as high as 16th by The Open Mat.

Five Pokes appeared on the first NCAA Coaches’ Panel rankings, which were released January 20. Meredith led UW as the eighth ranked wrestler (141 pounds) followed by Ashworth ranked 13th at 165 pounds. Templeman is 14th at 125, while Colgan is ranked 17th (157 pounds). Mendenhall rounds out the Pokes as the 20th-ranked wrestler at 149 pounds. The second rankings will be released on Feb. 9.

Wyoming Wrestlers will be at Northern Colorado Wednesday.