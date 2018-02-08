Flag That Flew Over Rock Springs Fire Department HQ Makes Its Way To Olympics

The American flag that flew for one day at the Rock Springs Fire Department Headquarters building in Rock Springs (shown above) has made its way to the upcoming Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The Rock Springs Fire Department participated in the American flag relay that covered 12 western states. The relay was in support of the U.S. Olympic bobsled and skeleton teams. A total of four American flags were involved in relays that took place in four different sections of the United States.

According to a press release from Matthew Troy, Volunteer firefighter, USA Bobsled videographer, and flag relay coordinator:

“It took nearly six months, but on January 23, 2018 the USA Bobsled & Skeleton First Responders Flag Relay came to a most wonderfully successful end as the four flags that traveled our beautiful, proud nation were presented to the Olympians headed to South Korea. The presentations were made during a special VIP hour at a fundraiser for the team held in Washington, D.C. I had the pleasure and privilege of presenting these flags, which were successful kept secret from the athletes, bringing about a surprise that I believe meant a great deal to these athletes”. A video of the flags travels was also shown.