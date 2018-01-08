Flag Flown In Support of U.S. Olympians

Rock Springs – A flag bound for the 2018 Winter Olympics will fly over the Headquarters Station of the Rock Springs Fire Department on Tuesday, January 9, 2018.

The RSFD Headquarters Station is located at 600 College Drive.

The event is part of a nationwide effort to fly the same flag over Public Safety Facilities in every state in the United States before sending it on to support the U.S. Bobsled and Skeleton Team in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The flag arrived by way of the Las Cruces, New Mexico Fire Department and will be sent to Station 51 of the North Las Vegas, Nevada Fire Department after its time in Rock Springs. The flag has been accompanied by videos of the many places where it has flown as well as pictures, agency patches, and letters of well wishes.

The 2018 Winter Olympics are scheduled to begin on February 9.