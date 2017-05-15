Flags At Half Staff Today In Honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day

Governor Matthew H. Mead, pursuant to President Donald Trump’s Proclamation issued today, has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flag be flown at half-staff statewide from sunrise to sunset on Monday, May 15, 2017 in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day.

From Rock Springs Police Facebook page: Chief Dwane Pacheco wants to thank each and every officer at RSPD for the job they do, day in and day out, putting on the badge to protect and serve the great community of Rock Springs. To all the officers in our great county, thank you for putting others’ lives before yours. We stand beside you proud to be part of the law enforcement community.

“Behind my badge is a heart like yours. I bleed, I think, I love, and yes, I “can” be killed.

And although I am but one man, I have thousands of brothers and sister who are the same as me.

They will lay down their lives for me, and I them. We stand watch together.

The thin-blue-line, protecting the prey from the predators, the good from the bad.”

From the Wyoming Highway Patrol Facebook page: We remember and honor the ultimate sacrifice made by Wyoming Highway Patrolman Pete Visser, Wyoming Highway Patrol State Trooper Chris Logsdon, the 145 officer deaths in 2016, the 46 lost to date in 2017, and all others in years past.