Flags to Be Flown at Half Staff on Monday, May 28, 2018

May 27, 2018

Governor Matthew H. Mead, pursuant to President Donald Trump’s Proclamation issued today, has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flag be flown at half-staff statewide from sunrise until noon on Monday, May 28, 2018, in honor of Memorial Day.

