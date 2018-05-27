Flags to Be Flown at Half Staff on Monday, May 28, 2018 TOPICS:FlagHalf StaffMemorial Day May 27, 2018 Governor Matthew H. Mead, pursuant to President Donald Trump’s Proclamation issued today, has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flag be flown at half-staff statewide from sunrise until noon on Monday, May 28, 2018, in honor of Memorial Day. Advertisement Share this:Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) Related
