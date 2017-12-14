The Flaming Gorge Classic Basketball Tournament gets underway today in Rock Springs and Green River. Boys and girls teams from Wyoming, Utah and Idaho will be competing in the three day event.

Rock Springs Lady Tigers open play at 4:20 pm against Lyman. The Tiger boys will follow around 6:00 pm against Rawlins. Both of the those game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and streamed at 1360KRKK.com beginning at 4:00 pm.

Also playing in Rock Springs today, Mountain View boys play Montpelier, Idaho at 7:40 pm

In Green River, the Lady Wolves will open play against Thunder Basin at 6:00 pm with the Wolves to follow at 7:40 pm against Dayton, Idaho Westside. Also in Green River, the Evanston boys will play Thunder Basin at 2:40 pm with the Evanston girls taking on Cheyenne Central at 4:20 pm.

The Pinedale boys will open play at 4:20 pm in Green River against Grace, Idaho. Lyman plays Randolph, Idaho at 7;40 pm.

The Flaming Gorge Classic will run through Saturday at both Green River and Rock Springs High Schools.

Other area basketball today, both the Farson-Eden girls and boys will be at Dubois.