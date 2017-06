Flaming Gorge Days 2017 Schedule of Events

Below is a schedule of events for Flaming Gorge Days 2017.

Thursday, June 22nd

GR Spurs 3 on 3 Soccer Tournament, 8 a.m. at Zehawi Fields

Flaming Gorge Days Open Golf Tournament, beginning at 1 p.m. at Rollling Green Country Club

Battle of the Bands, 6 p.m. at Expedition Island

Glow Run, 9 p.m. at Expedition Island

Friday, June 23rd

3 on 3 Basketball Tournament, 8 a.m. at Evers Park

Flaming Gorge Days Open Golf Tournament, All day at Rolling Green Country Club

Festival in the Park, 10 a.m. at Evers Park

Children’s Entertainment, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Evers Park

Human Foosball, 10 a.m. at Evers Park

CONCERT: Spazmatics, 6 p.m. at Expedition Island

Saturday, June 24th

3 on 3 Basketball Tournament, 8 a.m. at Evers Park

Horseshoe Tournament, 8:30 a.m. at Evers Park

Cornhole Tournament, 9 a.m. at Evers Park

4 on 4 Volleyball Tournament, 9 a.m. at Expedition Island

Parade, 10 a.m. along Uinta Drive

Human Foosball Finals, 11 a.m. at Evers Park

Children’s Entertainment, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Evers Park

Festival in the Park, 10 a.m.-4 p.m at Evers Park

Turn up the Volume Karaoke in the Park, 11 a.m. at Evers Park

Dodgeball Tournament, 12 p.m. at Expedition Island

Sweetwater Sing Off Finals, 2 p.m. at Evers Park

Flaming Gorge Days Open Golf Tournament, 2 p.m.-5 p.m. at Rolling Green Country Club

CONCERT: American Dueling Pianos, Comedian Sam Adams, 6 p.m. at Expedition Island

Sunday, June 25th

Green River Future Inspirations, 9 a.m. at Green River High School