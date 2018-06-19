Flaming Gorge Days Activities on agenda for Green River City Council Meeting

Tuesday night the Green River City Council will be covering a number of topics, one being the Flaming Gorge Days Proclamation. The proclamation is going to bring some exciting activities for all people.

Flaming Gorge Days offers entertainment and and activities for all participants and spectators including the street jam 3 on 3 basketball, 4 on 4 volleyball, Children’s Entertainment, Parade, Horseshoes, Corn hole tournament, Chardonnay Run, the Flaming Gorge Open Golf Tournament, and live entertainment.

The live entertainment will include concerts on Friday and Saturday. Friday will bring you Audio Revolution, Sickamore Treezy, Scarlet Rain and Nowhere Fast. Saturday will be the main attraction with Chauncey Williams and the Young Brothers Band set to appear.

Flaming Gorge Days will be June 21st through June 23rd.

