Flaming Gorge Days Chardonnay Run Cancelled

The Chardonnay Run for this years Flaming Gorge Days has been cancelled. At the Green River City Council meeting last night Mayor Pete Rust made the announcement. The run will not be happening due to the lack of runners that signed up for the event.
According to the Flaming Gorge Days website those who did register for the event will be refunded.
All other events on the agenda were approved and makes for an exciting weekend for those participating as well as those spectating.
