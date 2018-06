Today will be the final day of Flaming Gorge Days. Festivities will start at 10:00 a.m. with the parade. Throughout the day there will be events going on at Evers Park with 3 on 3 Basketball, Human Foosball, the Cornhole Tournament and 4 on 4 Volleyball.

Flaming Gorge Days will conclude with Chancey Williams and the Young Brothers Band around 8:00 pm at Expedition Island. The doors open at 5:30 p.m.

