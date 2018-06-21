Flaming Gorge Days Kicks Off Today

Today marks the start of another fun weekend at Flaming Gorge days packed with many activities and entertainment. Events started at 8am this morning with the 3 on 3 Soccer Tournament at Zehawi Fields. There are five age groups ranging from 4th to 12th grade.

The evening is jam packed with fun activities and events like Yoga in the Park with Soul Studio and the Open Golf Tournament at 6pm. The golf tournament will be on all three days of Flaming Gorge Days.

Festivities will continue with the Street Dance with DJ Champagne Galaxy at 7pm.

Flaming Gorge Days will start today through the 23rd.