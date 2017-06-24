Flaming Gorge Days Parade This Morning

The Flaming Gorge Days Parade will take place at 10:00 am this morning in Green River. This years’s parade route will begin at the parking lot at Lincoln Middle School on Shoshone Avenue and proceed down Uinta Drive ending up just before the overpass at S 2nd Street.

This year’s theme is “Back to the 80’s.” Officers from the Green River Police Department will conduct traffic control during the parade. Travelers are encouraged to find alternative routes during the event.

The Flaming Gorge Days Parade has 47 entries this year. Click here to see the full list of parade entries.