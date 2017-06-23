Flaming Gorge Days Parade on Saturday

The Flaming Gorge Days Parade takes place in Green River on Saturday, June 24th beginning at 10 a.m.

The staging area is in the back parking lot of Lincoln Middle School on Shoshone Avenue. From there, the parade will progress down Uinta Drive and end at S 2nd Street.

Officers from the Green River Police Department will conduct traffic control during the parade.

Travelers are encouraged to find alternative routes during the event.

This year’s theme is “Back to the 80’s.” The parade offers family-friendly fun with tons of 80’s flare.

The Flaming Gorge Days Parade has 47 entries this year. Click here to see the full list of parade entries.