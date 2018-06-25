Flaming Gorge Drowning Victim Identified

In a special joint release, Monday, Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell and County Coroner Dale Majhanovich identified the victim of the weekend drowning on Flaming Gorge as Lance Heninger, 48, of North Ogden, Utah.

Lowell said Heninger and two companions, Carson West, also of North Ogden, and Scott Gorder of Ogden was fishing from Gorder’s boat late Saturday afternoon about 3½ miles southeast of Buckboard Marina when the mishap occurred.

The three men launched their boat from Buckboard early Saturday morning and were competing in the Ducks Unlimited Fishing Derby. They were last known to be fishing in the Big Bend Area.

When the men had not returned to a residence in Manila as planned by late Saturday night, concerned family and friends checked the parking lot at Buckboard and there found their pickup and empty boat trailer. It was then, around midnight, that the Sheriff’s Office was notified.

Lowell said Corporal Steve Powell and Deputy Sheriff Chris Sutton of the Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit, accompanied by Colter Kofoed, a Sheriff’s Office intern, left Buckboard aboard the Sheriff’s Office patrol boat, which is kept docked there, and commenced a search. At about 1:30 AM, the deputies found West on the Gorge’s east shore. 15 minutes later they located Gorder, still in the water. Both men were taken aboard the patrol boat and back across the lake to Buckboard and from there to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, where they were treated and released.

Gorder and West told deputies that at around 4:00 PM on Saturday, while they were fishing the wind picked up violently and the water became very choppy. One wave swamped the boat and the men began bailing, but another wave swamped the craft completely and all three went into the water.

While Gorder and West were wearing PDFs (Personal Floatation Devices) – life jackets – Heninger was not.

With Gorder and West handed over to ambulance personnel at Buckboard – Gorder had been in the water about 10 hours – the Marine Unit, now joined by wardens of the Wyoming Game & Fish Department in their own boat, returned to its search and found Heninger’s body in a cove along the Gorge’s east bank at about 4:00 AM.

Lowell said the Sheriff’s Office’s investigation is continuing.