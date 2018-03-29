Flaten Pleads Not Guilty To All Charges In Sweetwater County

A Green River man accused of secretly videotaping people in local communities pleaded not guilty today to multiple counts.

Ryan Flaten, 28, appeared before 3rd Judicial Judge Rick Lavery today for 16 felony counts of Voyeurism. Flaten pleaded not guilty to all 16 counts.

A trial date for those charges has been tentatively scheduled for July 16, 2018.

Flaten previously pleaded not guilty to 31 other felony counts in Sweetwater County including 29 counts of Voyeurism and two counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children. The 31 counts are being overseen by 3rd Judicial District Judge Nena James.

A trial date for those charges has been tentatively set for July 9, 2018.

He is also facing another charge of Voyeurism and a felony drug charge in Uinta County.

Flaten is currently being held at the Sweetwater County Detention Center on a $75,000 cash or surety bond.