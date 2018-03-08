Flaten’s Bond Set At $50,000 Cash Only

Bond has been set at $50,000 cash only for a Green River man facing 31 additional charges as part of a Voyeurism investigation.

Ryan Flaten, 28, appeared before Rock Springs Circuit Court Judge Craig Jones to hear the 31 new charges today.

Flaten faces two counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children and 29 counts of felony Voyeurism. These charges stem from an ongoing investigation which originally led to 16 felony Voyeurism charges that have already moved forward to District Court.

Prosecutor Lora Cooper asked Judge Jones for a $75,000 cash only bond. She told Judge Jones that even though only two counts qualified for a charge of Sexual Exploitation of Children, many of the charges do involve videotaping children. She noted that Flaten faces more than 100 years imprisonment for charges in Sweetwater County alone, and he also faces felony Voyeurism and felony drug charges in Uinta County.

Flaten told Judge Jones that he is already out $45,000 in bonds with this being his fourth arrest resulting from the investigation. He said he has appeared for all his court dates and requested that Judge Jones allow a cash or surety bond.

Judge Jones said he would set bond at $50,000 cash only. A cash only bond means the entire amount must be paid to the court in full. Jones did not allow a surety bond which would allow Flaten to go through a bonding agency.

If Flaten is released on bond, Judge Jones said the bond requirements would restrict him from contact with any minor children and keep Flaten from going near any schools.

Flaten’s preliminary hearing for the 31 newly filed charges has been set for 3 p.m. on March 15th. He is set to be arraigned in Sweetwater County District Court for the 16 other Voyeurism charges at 11 a.m. on March 29th.