Florida Man Arrested, 30+ Pounds of Marijuana Seized

Sweetwater County, WY – A Florida man was arrested Thursday evening and just over 30 pounds of marijuana seized, according to Sheriff Mike Lowell.

Lowell identified the suspect as Michael J. Ramirez Torrens, age 24, of Jacksonville, Florida. A Sheriff’s Office K9 unit was on routine patrol on I-80 west of Green River when the deputy observed an eastbound Toyota Camry following a semi tractor-trailer rig at a dangerously close distance.

The deputy stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Ramirez Torrens. The vehicle smelled strongly of marijuana, and a subsequent search uncovered 30.6 pounds of the substance in vacuum-sealed bags. The Florida man was taken into custody, charged with felony-grade Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana) and Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana). He was released Friday after posting a $20,000 cash or surety bond.

The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office has adopted a policy of not identifying deputies and their drug detection dogs involved in drug seizures due to incidences nationwide of law enforcement officers and their dogs being threatened in drug cases.