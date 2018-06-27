FOE honors Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center with donation

Rock Springs- The Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center was presented with a second set of donations of $3,960 from the Green River’s Fraternal Order of the Eagles May 21st and May 22nd, giving the grand total of $13,640 in 2018.

“We presented the first round of our donations at our annual dinner, but we still worked hard after that to keep raising money for our local cancer center,” noted Don Munoz, President of Green River’s Fraternal Order of the Eagles. Through his fundraising efforts, he presented a donation of $2,160. Kelly Lundgren, Madam President of the Green River’s Fraternal Order of the Eagles also presented a donation of $1,800. Combined, their donations totaled $3,960.

Thanking the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Eva Wasseen, a Radiation Oncology Nurse, explained that the donations really help purchase equipment to help with cancer treatments and patient experience. Tiffany Marshall, the Executive Director of the Memorial Hospital Foundation, explained that the Foundation was able to recently purchase chemotherapy pumps and low gravity IV poles for the Cancer Center through the donations to the Foundation’s Cancer Fund and looks forward to purchasing more items in the future.

The Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center, an affiliate of the Huntsman Cancer Institute, is located in Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s Medical Office Building and includes Radiation Oncology and Hematology Oncology departments.

For more information on the Cancer Fund and how to donate, contact the Memorial Hospital Foundation at 307.352.8234.