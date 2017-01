Fog Expected Tonight and Tomorrow Morning

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Special Weather Statement warning of areas of dense fog tonight and tomorrow morning.

The statement includes the cities of Rock Springs, Green River, Wamsutter, and Farson.

Fog is expected to decrease visibility to under a quarter mile at times. Some areas along the I-80 corridor may have several hours with extremely limited visibility.

Below is the Special Weather Statement Issued by the National Weather Service:

Rock Springs and Green River-Flaming Gorge-East Sweetwater County-Including the cities of...Rock Springs...Green River...Wamsutter 241 PM MST Mon Jan 16 2017 ...DENSE FOG EXPECTED AGAIN TONIGHT AND TUESDAY MORNING... AREAS OF FOG WITH VISIBILITIES UNDER ONE HALF MILE ARE EXPECTED TO DEVELOP ACROSS SWEETWATER COUNTY TONIGHT AND CONTINUE THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING. TRAVELLERS AROUND THE AROUND THE AREA INCLUDING ALONG INTERSTATE 80 SHOULD BE ALERT FOR AREAS OF SHARPLY REDUCED VISIBILITY UNDER ONE HALF MILE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING. SOME SPOTS MAY EVEN HAVE SEVERAL HOURS WITH VISIBILITIES UNDER ONE QUARTER MILE. Upper Green River Basin-Including the cities of...La Barge...Big Piney...Farson 241 PM MST Mon Jan 16 2017 ...DENSE FOG QUITE POSSIBLE TONIGHT AND TUESDAY MORNING... AREAS OF FOG WITH VISIBILITIES UNDER ONE HALF MILE ARE EXPECTED TO DEVELOP ACROSS THE UPPER GREEN RIVER BASIN TONIGHT AND CONTINUE THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING. TRAVELLERS AROUND THE AROUND THE AREA SHOULD BE ALERT FOR AREAS OF SHARPLY REDUCED VISIBILITY UNDER ONE HALF MILE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING.