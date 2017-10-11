Food Bank Of Sweetwater County Receives Cash And Baby Food Donation

The Food Bank of Sweetwater County was the recipient of over $2,000.00 in cash donations and over 110 pounds of baby food and formula as WyoRadio helped kick off 1st Banks’ Baby Food and Baby Formula Drive.

WyoRadio’s Q96 Morning Show with Michael and JJ (KQSW-FM) teamed up with all three Kelly’s Convenience Centers in Rock Springs. The station donated a live remote broadcast asking listeners to drop off baby food and formula or cash donations. All monies raised would allow the local food bank to purchase the much needed items.

The three hour remote raised over $1,000.00, which WyoRadio owner Bruce Pivic said he would match, up to $1,000.00 (see photo above). In all WyoRadio and their listeners were able to present the Food Bank of Sweetwater County $2,052.03.

In addition, 1st Bank President Mark Dale announced the bank would be matching the contributed 110 pounds of baby food and formula. Today’s contributed food was immediately delivered to the food banks’ location at 90 N Center Street in Rock Springs to help replenish shelves.

While today’s event was a great success, the need for baby food and formula is still great to meet local demands. 1st Bank will continue the drive through November 30th. Local citizens are asked to drop off baby food and formula at their location at 601 N Front Street, Rock Springs.