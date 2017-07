The Rock Springs Civic Center will be hosting a football camp for youth ages 5 to 13.

This camp allows for youth to enhance existing skills and gives players the chance to learn the game from both sides of the ball. Learn the fundamentals of defensive and offensive positioning, passing and catching in a positive way that helps reinforce the fun of the game for the youth.

The camp takes begins at 8:30 a.m. Monday, July 24, at Rock Springs Junior High School.