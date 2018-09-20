Forensic Evidence Brings Conclusion To The Investigation Of Hunting Guide Killed By Grizzly Bears

JACKSON – The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has completed its investigation into a recent grizzly bear attack that killed a local hunting guide and injured his client in the Terrace Mountain area northeast of Moran Junction.

On Sunday, September 16th the Wyoming Game and Fish personnel killed the two bears responsible for the attack, a sow (female bear) and a yearling bear.

All evidence collected at the attack scene and from the victim’s body along with statements made by the client led Game and Fish investigators to believe these two bears were responsible for the fatal attack. Recently obtained results from forensic analysis confirms these conclusions.

Forensic analysis matched saliva from the sow and hair from the yearling bear to saliva and hair found on the victim’s clothing.

“Now that we have the forensic evidence this concludes our investigation into this tragic attack,” said Brad Hovinga, Jackson regional wildlife supervisor for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. “Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to the victims’ families and friends.”